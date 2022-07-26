Canadian Championships Day 1 Finals: Will Browne Posts 2:05 200 Meter IM

2022 Speedo Canadian Junior & Senior Championships

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

Will Browne started off the first finals session of the 2022 Canadian Championships by winning the men’s 14-15 200 IM with a time of 2:05.67. The 15-year-old touched the wall with nearly a four-second lead over the field, the same margin of time he took off of his lifetime best time. He outdid his prelims swim of 2:06.75 which already beat his fastest time from July 2021 by about three seconds. Browne competed unattached, but he trains with Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA in the U.S. Kent Goni Avila of Ramac Aquatic Club won the 16-18 event (2:05.17) while UBC’s Brodie Young won the 19 & over event (2:03.60). This was Goni Avila’s first time under 2:06.00 and Young took nearly one second off his lifetime best time from 2019.

In the second event of the night, Maxine Clark became the first 13-14-year-old under 1:00 in the women’s 100 fly (you can read more about her swim here.)

Hyack Swim Club’s Laon Kim was another young star of the session, winning the men’s 400 free 14-15 event in a time of 4:05.71. Kim crushed his lifetime best time from May, a time that ranked him as the fastest Canadian 13-year-old of all time, by 3.4 seconds. In the 16-18 category, Adam Wu from Surrey Knights Swim Club touched the wall first at 3:56.53 as the only swimmer in the heat under the 4:00.00 mark while UCSC’s Nathan Versluys swam the fastest 19 & over time (3:59.68). Wu, who has committed to Columbia University for the fall of 2022, came within two seconds of his lifetime best time from April. Versluys was right on his fastest time.

Canadian Olympian Bailey Andison put on a show in the women’s 19 & over 400 IM, winning the race with a four-second lead over the field. She touched the wall at 4:45.26, nearly matching her season-best time of 4:44.56 which earned her 5th place at the World Trials in April. Edmonton Keyano Swim Club’s Emma Finlin shaved one second off her best time from April to win the 15-17 event (4:49.48) while Canadian Dolphin Swim Club 13-year-old Ziyun Liu won the 13-14 event in 5:03.27. Liu cracked her best time by nearly four seconds.

In the women’s 50 backstroke, Ingrid Wilm of Cascade Swim Club posted the fastest time (27.66) by coming within one-third of a second of the lifetime best time she set in the semifinals of the 2022 World Championships. She placed 4th at that meet. Stroke-50’s will be contested as open category events, rather than the other events whose finals are separated by age group.

