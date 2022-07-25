Maxine Clark Nears Oleksiak’s 100 Fly 13-14 NAG To Open Canadian Championships

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Budding University of Calgary Swim Club star Maxine Clark continued her ascent up the Canadian age group rankings on Monday, kicking off the 2022 national championships in Montreal with a blistering swim in the girls’ 100 butterfly.

Clark produced a time of 1:00.18, dropping her previous best and now former Alberta Provincial Record by nearly a second while moving into #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group among Canadians.

The recently-turned 14-year-old set a new Alberta Provincial Record (for 14-year-olds) of 1:01.13 earlier this month at the Edmonton Keyano International meet, and is now just 15 one-hundredths back of the National Age Group Record after getting down to 1:00.18.

She trails only seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak, who clocked 1:00.03 at the age of 14 in 2015, just over a year before claiming silver in the 100 fly at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Clark, who previously ranked sixth all-time in the 13-14 age group, overtakes some accomplished names with her swim: 2016 Olympians Noemie Thomas and Chantal van Landeghem, and multi-time World Junior champion Jade Hannah.

All-Time Canadian Rankings, Girls’ 13-14 100 Butterfly (LCM)

Clark heads into the final in the girls’ 13-14 age group with the top seed by more than three and a half seconds, with Hyack’s Paige Korbely sitting second at 1:03.77. Korbely’s best time sits at 1:03.28, set just over a week ago.

Clark’s UCSC teammate Kamryn Cannings was the only swimmer faster than the 14-year-old in the preliminary heats, as Cannings clocked in at 59.89 for the top seed in the girls’ 15-17 age group.

This is the third time Cannings has broken 1:00 in her career, having done so twice at the Canadian World Trials in April. Her best of 59.74 ranks 11th all-time in the girls’ 15-17 age group.

Putting up the second-fastest time for 15-17 girls was Langley Olympians Swim Club member Leilani Fack, who touched in 1:00.54 to near her best of 1:00.46 set in April. Just 15, Fack trails only Noemie Thomas (59.39) and Jade Hannah (1:00.24) among 15-year-olds in the all-time British Columbia rankings.

Clark’s swim in the 13-14 age group ended up being the faster than the top time in the 18 & over category, as Danielle Hanus led the pack in 1:00.47, followed by Brooklyn Douthwright (1:00.48).

Douthwright’s time knocked nearly a full second off her New Brunswick Provincial Record of 1:01.40 set in June.

OTHER EVENTS