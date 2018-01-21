Indiana State Women Overcome Ball State 160-135

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Muncie, Indiana

Results

SCORES (WOMEN ONLY)

PRESS RELEASE – INDIANA STATE

MUNCIE, Ind. – Indiana State defeated the Ball State Cardinals 160 to 135 today (Jan. 20) as they traveled to Muncie, Ind.

The Sycamores added yet another win to their outstanding season as they brought home the victory over Ball State.

“Today we dominated. We continued to win event after event and the team was strong throughout the entire meet. I’ve seen this team continue to get better in practice since New Year’s and today their hard work showed through,” said head coach Matt Leach .

Indiana State set the precedent immediately as the 400 medley relay team of Kendall Hansen , Blanca Saez-Illobre , Jacquie Price and Alex Malmborg finished in first place with a time of 4:01.21.

After this opening result the Sycamores continued to rattle off first place finishes, some of which were extra special as Vivian Kritikou and Pavlu Lewin posted their first collegiate career wins.

Kritikou followed up with a first place finish in the 1000 freestyle and a time of 10:35.81, as Cierra Campbell finished closely behind with a 10:42.72.

Saez-Illobre and Marlene Pavlu Lewin added first and second place finishes in the 200 yard freestyle as Saez-Illobre posted a 1:56.29.

Hansen added yet another first place finish for the Sycamores in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.34. She would add another win later in the meet finishing first in the 200 backstroke with a 2:05.65.

Megan Schade , Price and Malmborg added the next three wins for ISU in the 100 breast, 200 butterfly and 50 freestyle.

Pavlu Lewin added the next big win for the Sycamores as she finished first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.19. Campbell then added a strong win in the 500 freestyle with a 5:15.79.

Mykenzie Kostka added the next impressive result for the Sycamores as she broke one minute in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.86.

Laura Fulton added a fourth place finishes in both the one and three meter springboard.

ISU finished off the day with a win in the 200 freestyle relay.

“Our culture is growing and I’m so excited and proud of the team as everyone did a great job today,” said Leach.

Indiana State will be back in action for their final regular season matchup as they travel to face off with the Southern Illinois Salukis on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – BALL STATE

MUNCIE, Ind. –The Ball State women’s swimming and diving team welcomed in-state rival Indiana State to Lewellen Aquatic Center Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals fell to the Sycamores, 160-135.

The day was highlighted by two season bests on the diving board. Sophomore Rachel Smallwood posted a season high score of 254.18 on the 3-meter. On the 1-meter board, freshman Caitlin Locante marked her season best of 230.78. Rachel Bertram was able to earn the first place spot in both board with scores of 270.15 in the 1-meter and 277.28 in the 3-meter.

The Cardinals were also able to earn 10 second place finishes on the day. Ball State earned the number two spot in both relays with times of 4:03.12 (400 medley relay) and 1:38.57 (200 freestyle relay). Individually, Anne Vormohr , Cailin Merck , Sophie Bader , Peighton Gilbert , Amanda Kedzierski , Liz Madison and Cassidy Blackwin all had second place finishes. Vormohr was second in the 100 backstroke (58.97) and in the 200 backstroke (2:10.24). Merck was able to post a time of 1:10.31 in the 100 breaststroke to earn the second place spot. In the 100 butterfly, Bader earned second after touching the wall at 59.09. She was also second in the 200 butterfly (2:11.21). Gilbert was second in the 50 freestyle (24.75) while Kedzierski was second in the 100 freestyle (55.99). Madison marked a time of 2:30.66 in the 200 breaststroke and Blackwin posted a time of 5:17.22 in the 500 freestyle, both earning the number two spot in those events.

The Ball State women’s swimming and diving team will return home Saturday, Jan. 27 for the final home meet of the season. Meet time is set for noon against Buffalo. The seniors will be honored prior to the meet.