In a Time Trial, Jack Conger Goes 1:47.50 200 Free

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Texas Olympian Jack Conger time trial-ed a 200 free during TTs today in Indianapolis, going 1:47.50. That improves upon his time from the 200 free prelims earlier in the meet by a lot– he was just 1:48.71 Wednesday morning.

SPLITS

24.65 – 51.54 (26.89) – 1:19.48 (27.94) – 1:47.50 (28.02)

Had he gone that time in prelims on Wednesday, Conger would’ve been 5th, safely making it to the A final. That time in finals would’ve also been 6th overall, just .01 ahead of Caeleb Dressel‘s 1:47.51 from Wednesday night.

It was surprising that Conger wasn’t able to make the A final this week after he was on the Olympic 4×200 free relay in Rio and he won the 200 fly on Tuesday in Indy. With his time just now, though, Conger might have earned himself some consideration for a spot on the men’s 4×200 free relay (at least for prelims) in Budapest.

Only those who qualify for Worlds relay-only (just Conor Dwyer of the 200 free top six this week) must swim the relay either prelims or finals. Considering someone like Dressel’s loaded schedule, he could drop out of the relay and give Conger a spot. Further, none of the top 6 (besides Dwyer) HAVE to swim the 4×200 free relay, since they already made the team individually.

Either way, it’s Conger’s 4th-best time ever, and a much better swim than he put forth on Wednesday.