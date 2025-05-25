Ilya Shymanovich Swims Canet Meet Record To Cap 50 Breaststroke Sweep At Mare Nostrum

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET

Ilya Shymanovich capped his sweep of the men’s 50 breaststroke at the 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour with a Canet stop record. Competing as part of the Neutral Athletes-A squad over the three-stop tour, Shymanovich fired off a 26.59 to win the event in Canet, breaking Olympic champion Adam Peaty’s former meet record of 26.71. Peaty’s record had stood since 2019.

Shymanovich, 30, already leads the world rankings this season with the 26.37 he swam in April at the Dubai International Aquatics Championship. This time ties his best effort on the Mare Nostrum Tour, matching the 26.59 he swam to win the 50 breaststroke skins final at the first stop in Monaco.

He’s been remarkably consistent during the Mare Nostrum Tour, only missing the 27-second barrier once in his seven 50 breaststroke swims.

Shymanovich’s 50 Breaststroke Swims, 2025 Mare Nostrum Tour

26.59 – Canet Individual Final/Monaco Skins Final — 26.81 – Barcelona Prelims 26.88 – Canet Prelims 26.93 – Monaco Skins Semifinal 26.99 – Monaco Skins Quarterfinal 27.07 – Barcelona Final

The world record holder in the short-course meters 100 breaststroke, Shymanovich has asserted himself as the favorite in the 50 breaststroke in the buildup to the 2025 World Aquatic Championships, though there are certainly challengers. While Shymanovich is the only man to break 26.40 so far this season, there are two men within two-tenths of Shymanovich’s season best, including Qin Haiyang, who popped a 26.54 at the Chinese National Championships this week as he aims to bounce back on the world stage after a disappointing 2024 Olympic Games.

While Shymanovich took down the Canet meet record, the overall Mare Nostrum record still stands at 26.33, which Felipe Lima swam in Monaco in 2019.

Courtesy Retta Race:

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

World record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

(GBR), 2017 Mare Nostrum record: 26.33 – Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019

(BRA), 2019 Canet record: 26.71 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 27.33

GOLD – Ilya Shymanovich (NAA), 26.59 *Meet Record

SILVER – Kirill Prigoda (NAB), 27.60

BRONZE – Shin Ohashi (JPN), 27.63

Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich, competing as a neutral athlete here, successfully completed his sweep of the men’s 50m breaststroke event across the Monaco, Barcelona and Canet stops.

30-year-old Shymanovich stopped the clock at a super speedy 26.59 to take the gold, knocking down British Olympic champion Adam Peaty‘s meet record of 26.71 in the process.

Tonight’s effort represents Shymanovich’s fastest outing of the Mare Nostrum Tour, matching the identical 26.59 time he logged in Monaco. His season-best remains at the world-leading 26.37 nabbed at April’s Dubai Open.

Rocketing up from the 5th seed to the silver medal position was Kirill Prigoda who got to the wall over a second later in 27.60. Prigoda of Russia is also racing as a neutral athlete.

16-year-old Shin Ohashi was impressive in 27.63 for bronze, slightly off his lifetime best of 27.55 registered for the 2nd seed this morning.