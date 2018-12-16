Ilya Shymanovich Moves To #7 All-Time With Belarusian 50 BR Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich broke his National Record in the men’s 50 breast at the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, clocking a time of 25.77 in the final to win the silver medal.

Shymanovich broke his National Record of 25.96 from last year’s European Championships earlier this year on the World Cup circuit in 25.95, and then tied that in the semi-finals to qualify into the final tied for 4th.

In the final, his 25.77 took out the record by close to two-tenths as he moves up to 7th all-time in the event. Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa won the event in 25.41, the 2nd fastest swim in history, and bronze medalist Felipe Lima also set a best time in 25.80, and in 5th Huseyin Emre Sakci set a new Turkish National Record in 25.89.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 BREAST