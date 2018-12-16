Huseyin Emre Sakci Lowers Own Turkish 50 Breast Record In 25.89

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Huseyin Emre Sakci swam to a new Turkish National Record in the final of the men’s 50 breaststroke, placing 5th in a time of 25.89.

Sakci had tied his record of 26.18 in the prelims, a time he first did at the European Championships last year, and then he brought it down to 25.97 to qualify for the final in 6th. His swim in the final moved him up to 11th in the all-time rankings.

Cameron van der Burgh won the final in 25.41, a new Championship Record and the 2nd fastest swim in history, and then Ilya Shymanovich (25.77), Felipe Lima (25.80) and Kirill Prigoda (25.83) all edged Sakci in 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

The 21-year-old also owns Turkish Records in the SCM 50 free, 100 free and 100 breast, along with the 50 and 100 breast in LCM.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 BREAST