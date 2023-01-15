Illini Distance Duo Impacts Top-10 Lists As Illinois Tops Iowa 216-137

Illinois vs. Iowa

January 13-14, 2023

CRWC Natatorium, Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 yards)

Final Scores: Illinois: 216 Iowa: 137

Full Results

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Fighting Illini for a two-day Big Ten dual this weekend. Illinois came out on top, scoring 216 points to Iowa’s 137. Iowa, who is still shorthanded on athletes after being cut and reinstated in 2021, swept the diving portion of the meet while Illinois won all but 4 swimming events.

Freshman Liv Dorshorst kicked things off for the Illini in the 1650 on Friday night, where she touched first in 16:37.25. Dorshorst’s time is the 2nd-fastest in program history, as was her 1000 split of 10:02.88. Teammate Cara Bognar finished 2nd at 16:52.23, making her the 9th-fastest performer in school history. Dorshorst went on the next day to win the 500 free in 5:00.90 and take 4th in the 200 free (1:53.66). Bognar won the 200 fly in 2:02.57, and snagged 3rd in the 500 (5:05.96).

Another top performer for Illinois was senior Kaleigh Haworth. In addition to being the breaststroker on the medley relays, Haworth individually swept the breaststroke races. She won the 100 breast by nearly a second over Iowa’s Sheridan Schreiber, touching first at 1:04.59. In the 200, Haworth led a 1-2-3 Illinois finish, going a 2:18.47. Freshman Sara Jass and sophomore Jane Umhofer followed in 2:19.24 and 2:24.44, respectively.

Jass and Umhofer were also part of the Illini’s podium sweep in the 200 IM. Sophomore Sydney Stoll won by just 0.06 over Jass in 2:03.52, while Umhofer grabbed 3rd at 2:08.75. Stoll went on to also grab a win in the 200 free (1:51.78).

Sprint freestyle was another strong event group for Illinois, as junior Laurel Bludgen won the 50 free (23.79) and Lily Olson won the 100 free (52.21). Isabelle Guerra touched 2nd in the 50 (23.85), while Bludgen was 2nd in the 100 (52.47).

The Hawkeyes’ top individual performers were senior Kennedy Gilbertson and freshman Scarlet Martin. Gilbertson clocked a 55.95 to win the 100 backstroke by over a second ahead of Illinois’ Athena Salafatinos. Martin did the same in the 100 fly, as she posted a 55.73 for the win. Both times for the winners were their slowest of the season so far, showing that Iowa is still in heavy training coming out of the holiday break.

Iowa also won two of the four relays contested. In the 200 freestyle relay, Gilbertson (23.63), Martin (23.68), Molly Pederson (23.64), and Maddie Black (24.34) combined to win in 1:35.29. Illinois’ A team was disqualified. In the 400 medley, Gilbertson (55.26), Schreiber (1:03.60), Martin (56.22), and Pederson (51.51) teamed up for another win, clocked a 3:46.89 to Illinois’ 3:48.01.

Up next, Illinois will travel to Nebraska for their last duel meet of the season, while Iowa will host Vanderbilt next week.