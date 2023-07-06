Hungary Upgrades To Top Of European Junior Championships Medal Table Through Day 2

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was the Nikolett Padar show on day two of the 2023 European Junior Championships as the 17-year-old remarkably captured her third consecutive title in the girls’ 200m freestyle. The teen then also helped her nation of Hungary top the podium in the mixed 4x100m free relay.

Adding more hardware for Hungary was Lora Komoroczy who took the gold in the girls’ 50m backstroke.

All told, through two days of competition Hungary stands atop the overall medal table with 6 medals including 4 golds. Italy dropped down to hold steady in second place with 5 medals, including 3 gold.

There is a tight pack ranked 3rd, with Estonia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey and Bulgaria all jumbled together.

Gold medalists for each of these nations included: