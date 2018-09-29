How Tough are the 2020 Olympic Trials Cuts?

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cuts were released on Thursday (view them here). They are faster than the 2016 cuts in every single event. But how tough are they? Should we expect a smaller meet than in the past or will America’s swimmers rise to this challenge? First we need to establish a base line for what a typical trials looks like.
In 2016 there were an average of 129 women on the psych sheet in each event with an average of 120 swimmers actually putting up a time in prelims. This was down from 2012 when an average of 141 women were entered in each event with 132 actually swimming.
The men’s numbers were similar. In 2016 an average of 124 men per event were on the psych sheet with an average of 113 actually swimming in prelims. This was also down from 2012 where there were 136 men per event entered with 126 men per event swimming prelims.
Women
|2016
|2012
|Actually Swam
|Qualified
|% That Swam
|Actually Swam
|Qualified
|% That Swam
|50 Free
|178
|186
|96%
|154
|164
|94%
|100 Free
|100
|105
|95%
|131
|136
|96%
|200 Free
|105
|119
|88%
|99
|115
|86%
|400 Free
|101
|109
|93%
|113
|117
|97%
|800 Free
|80
|89
|90%
|65
|71
|92%
|100 Back
|155
|168
|92%
|162
|167
|97%
|200 Back
|133
|143
|93%
|186
|196
|95%
|100 Breast
|123
|125
|98%
|152
|153
|99%
|200 Breast
|123
|125
|98%
|118
|133
|89%
|100 Fly
|134
|141
|95%
|161
|167
|96%
|200 Fly
|95
|103
|92%
|130
|144
|90%
|200 IM
|110
|132
|83%
|113
|129
|88%
|400 IM
|119
|138
|86%
|125
|136
|92%
Men
|2016
|2012
|Actually Swam
|Qualified
|% That Swam
|Actually Swam
|Qualified
|% That Swam
|50 Free
|165
|177
|93%
|167
|179
|93%
|100 Free
|88
|98
|90%
|165
|176
|94%
|200 Free
|105
|115
|91%
|124
|136
|91%
|400 Free
|103
|112
|92%
|111
|123
|90%
|1500 Free
|97
|101
|96%
|91
|96
|95%
|100 Back
|183
|192
|95%
|127
|133
|95%
|200 Back
|109
|123
|89%
|107
|113
|95%
|100 Breast
|135
|147
|92%
|139
|144
|97%
|200 Breast
|98
|106
|92%
|129
|134
|96%
|100 Fly
|133
|141
|94%
|122
|130
|94%
|200 Fly
|81
|87
|93%
|134
|145
|92%
|200 IM
|89
|107
|83%
|116
|133
|87%
|400 IM
|92
|100
|92%
|109
|120
|91%
The qualification period hasn’t started yet- it opens November 28th- so we can’t look at how many swimmers have qualified so far. We can look at how the new cuts would have limited older fields of swimmers.
How Many People Had Each Cut on the Psych Sheet
Women
|2020 Cut
|2016 Cut
|2012 Trials
|2016 Trials
|2012 Trials
|2016 Trials
|50 Free
|61
|96
|90
|186
|100 Free
|44
|80
|52
|105
|200 Free
|59
|74
|73
|119
|400 Free
|60
|77
|73
|109
|800 Free
|50
|68
|66
|89
|100 Back
|44
|74
|82
|168
|200 Back
|33
|60
|94
|143
|100 Breast
|65
|88
|84
|125
|200 Breast
|53
|73
|92
|125
|100 Fly
|45
|78
|67
|141
|200 Fly
|60
|85
|71
|103
|200 IM
|41
|68
|85
|132
|400 IM
|67
|65
|111
|138
Men
|2020 Cut
|2016 Cut
|2012 Trials
|2016 Trials
|2012 Trials
|2016 Trials
|50 Free
|64
|120
|94
|177
|100 Free
|47
|74
|63
|98
|200 Free
|35
|56
|66
|115
|400 Free
|51
|70
|83
|112
|1500 Free
|50
|78
|77
|101
|100 Back
|40
|85
|80
|192
|200 Back
|38
|85
|60
|123
|100 Breast
|43
|93
|55
|147
|200 Breast
|52
|77
|56
|106
|100 Fly
|37
|58
|72
|141
|200 Fly
|31
|57
|53
|87
|200 IM
|37
|60
|60
|107
|400 IM
|48
|63
|59
|100
In the 2012 Trials qualification period an average of 80 women and 68 men achieved the 2016 Trials cut. For 2016, 129 women and 124 men per event acually qualified.
Looking at the 2020 cuts, the women in 2016 were a bit behind their 2012 pace with and average of 76 women per achieving the 2020 cut during 2016 Trials qualification. The men were ahead of their 2012 pace with 75 men per event making the 2020 cut for the 2016 Trials.
This would indicate the 2020 cuts are approximately no more or less difficult than they were in the past for top swimmers. The field as a whole is about in line relative to the cuts with where it was in the past. This would indicate that USA Swimming is happy with the size that Trials have been in the past and are looking to maintain the meet as is. In 2016 that meant 822 women and 915 men who appeared on the psych sheet. In 2012 there were 902 women and 930 men. 800-950 men and women is probably a reasonable expectation for 2020 trials.
Pretty tough.