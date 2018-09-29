Beata Nelson Hits 53’s in 100 Fly, Back as Badgers Drop Green Bay

Friday, September 28th

Madison, WI (University of Wisconsin)

SCY

Results

SCORES Women: Wisconsin 190 – Green Bay 98 Men: Wisconsin 182 – Green Bay 107



The Wisconsin Badgers opened up their 2018-19 campaign with wins on home turf for both men and women.

WOMEN’S MEET

Beata Nelson, the Badgers’ star from in-state and current junior, picked up two dominant wins and was strong on both winning relays. In the 50 free, Nelson dropped a 22.99 for the win over teammate Jessica Unicomb (23.77). Her other individual event was the 100 fly, where she was 53.91 to snag the victory.

Nelson was important on relays, leading off their 400 medley in 53.49 on backstroke and splitting a 22.81 on their 200 free relay.

Senior Emmy Sehmann took two wins for herself, winning the 200 free (1:52.55) and 100 free (51.39). Sehmann was 23.83 to lead off the Badgers’ 200 free relay at the end of the meet, which was anchored by freshman Lillie Hosack (23.69). Hosack was one of two first years to snag individual wins, taking the 100 back in 56.82 as Jenna Silvestri posted a 2:22.05 to win the 200 breast. Silvestri’s 1:04.53 was the quickest split on the 400 medleys, from UW’s C relay.

MEN’S MEET

Freshman Graham Miotke and junior Griffin Back led the Badger men with two individual wins, each. Miotke swept the distance frees, going 9:33.83 in the 1000 and 4:38.19 in the 500. Back took the 100 free (45.54) and 200 free (1:39.88).

In that 100 free, Back edged teammate Matt Novinski (45.94). Novinski, a sophomore, got a win of his own in the 100 back, ripping a 22.97 in the first 50 and finishing at 48.99– no other swimmer finished under 52 seconds.

Freshman Eli Fouts, who was a big get for UW as one of the top breaststrokers in his class, earned his first collegiate win in the 100 breast, clocking a 56.44 to win by almost two seconds. He was a tick faster on Wisconsin’s 400 medley relay, splitting a 56.29.