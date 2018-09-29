In Eindhoven, Daiya Seto Jumps To 3rd Fastest 200 IMer Ever (SCM)

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

While competing on night 2 of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series stop in Eindhoven, Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto powered his way to a new World Cup Record in the men’s 200m IM event. Finishing in a winning effort of 1:51.09, Seto’s time surpassed that of his teammate and 400m IM Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino, which stood at 1:51.27 since 2014.

Entering this Eindhoven meet, Seto’s personal best was the 1:51.40 thrown down at the World Cup Tokyo last year. That performance ranked Seto as the 4th fastest performer ever in the event. Able to hack .31 off of that mark, however, the 24-year-old new Dad now checks-in as 3rd fastest performer ever in the SCM 200 IM, now ranking above Hungarian legend Laszlo Cseh.

Top 5 Performers Ever in 200 IM SCM:

1:49.63, Ryan Lochte, 2012 Instanbul 1:50.47, Kosuke Hagino, 2014 Doha 1:51.09, Daiya Seto, 2018 Eindhoven 1:51.36, Laszlo Cseh, 2015 Netanya 1:51.55, Darien Townsend, South Africa

Seto opted out of tonight’s 200m fly race, an event in which he was the bronze medalist at last year’s World Championships, which may have helped the pro log an extra special 200m IM effort.

Seto is set to compete in the 400m IM and 200m breast tomorrow in Eindhoven.