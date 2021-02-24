How To Watch 2021 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships Via Pac-12 Network

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s swimming and men’s and women’s diving at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships will be broadcast on the Pac-12 network and the Pac-12 now app, the conference announced this week.

The conference announcement only lists finals sessions of the women’s meet, with no word on whether prelims will be live-streamed. Info for the men’s meet is not yet available. Both the men’s and women’s swimming portions will take place in Houston, Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions in the state of California.

You can see a brief synopsis of how to watch here. Below is a look at how to watch each finals session of swimming and diving.

Women’s Swimming

Wednesday, February 24

Finals: 4 PM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com

Thursday, February 25

Finals: 4 PM (Pacific Time): Pac-12.com

Friday, February 26

Finals: 4:30 PM (Pacific Time): Pac-12.com

Saturday, February 27

Finals: 4:30 PM (Pacific Time): Pac-12 Now app

Men’s & Women’s Diving

Wednesday, February 24

Finals: 12:30 PM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com

Thursday, February 25

Finals: 9:50 AM & 2:10 PM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com

Friday, February 26

Finals: 9:50 AM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com

Saturday, February 27

Finals: 11:50 AM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com