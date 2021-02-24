How To Watch 2021 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships Via Pac-12 Network

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27
- Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
- Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
Women’s swimming and men’s and women’s diving at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships will be broadcast on the Pac-12 network and the Pac-12 now app, the conference announced this week.
The conference announcement only lists finals sessions of the women’s meet, with no word on whether prelims will be live-streamed. Info for the men’s meet is not yet available. Both the men’s and women’s swimming portions will take place in Houston, Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions in the state of California.
You can see a brief synopsis of how to watch here. Below is a look at how to watch each finals session of swimming and diving.
Women’s Swimming
Wednesday, February 24
Finals: 4 PM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com
Thursday, February 25
Finals: 4 PM (Pacific Time): Pac-12.com
Friday, February 26
Finals: 4:30 PM (Pacific Time): Pac-12.com
Saturday, February 27
Finals: 4:30 PM (Pacific Time): Pac-12 Now app
Men’s & Women’s Diving
Wednesday, February 24
Finals: 12:30 PM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com
Thursday, February 25
Finals: 9:50 AM & 2:10 PM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com
Friday, February 26
Finals: 9:50 AM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com
Saturday, February 27
Finals: 11:50 AM (Pacific Time): Pac12.com