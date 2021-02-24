2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
Last night, Ohio State and Michigan were off to strong starts in the opening 200 medley and 800 free relay session, with Northwestern not far behind. There was one DQ last night, as Indiana was disqualified in the 200 medley relay, which could have implications as the team race pans out over the next couple of days.
This morning is the first prelims session, with a new order of events after the entire schedule was shifted to follow COVID-19 safety protocol. The 200 IM prelims start us off this morning, followed by the 50 free and 500 free.
TEAM SCORES (through day 1)
- Ohio State University/Michigan 118
- –
- Northwestern 106
- Wisconsin 102
- Penn State 96/Minnesota 96
- –
- Nebraska 92
- Iowa 84
- Michigan State 70
- Purdue 68
- Illinois 64
- Indiana 56
- Rutgers 30
200 IM – PRELIMS
- Big Ten meet record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- Big Ten record – 1:50.79, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:57.31
- Defending champion: Beata Nelson (1:51.66)
50 FREE – PRELIMS
- Big Ten meet record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (Ohio State) – 2018
- Big Ten record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (Ohio State) – 2018
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 22.21
- Defending champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 21.30
500 FREE – PRELIMS
- Big Ten meet record – 4:34.40, G Ryan (Michigan) – 2017
- Big Ten record – 4:34.28, G Ryan (Michigan) – 2017
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 4:41.20
- Defending champion: Kathrin Demler (Ohio State), 4:37.04
