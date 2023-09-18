Wondering how to become dryland certified? SURGE Strength offers the opportunity to Become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). Open Enrollments to Become SSDC only happen a few times a year so you’ll need to plan ahead. Watch the video clip below from a recent SURGE Strength Webinar where Becoming SSDC was discussed to get a better sense of this dryland certification.

WHO SHOULD CONSIDER HOW TO BECOME DRYLAND CERTIFIED WITH SURGE STRENGTH?

SWIMMERS:

Those swimmers that are self-coaching themselves, especially when it comes to dryland training will benefit from attending this webinar. Swimmers will learn about SURGE Strength’s approach to dryland training. Discover how Becoming SSDC can benefit you as a masters swimmer.

COACHES:

All things considered as a coach one of your top priorities should be ensuring the health and safety of your swimmers. Dryland can be where many swimmers experience injuries. But if you know how to structure your dryland program you can greatly reduce the chances of that happening. If you want to learn how SURGE Strength approaches dryland training to reduce injuries but have results relate to swimming this is a must attend webinar.

PARENTS:

If you are a parent that is involved in coaching your swimmers or helping out with dryland for your swimmer’s team, you will benefit from attending this webinar. You’ll learn about SURGE Strength’s long term developmental approach to dryland and that ultimately leads to faster swimming. Becoming SSDC can empower you to help your swimmer and others on the team too!

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

