Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Become Dryland Certified with SURGE Strength

Wondering how to become dryland certified? SURGE Strength offers the opportunity to Become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). Open Enrollments to Become SSDC only happen a few times a year so you’ll need to plan ahead. Watch the video clip below from a recent SURGE Strength Webinar where Becoming SSDC was discussed to get a better sense of this dryland certification.

 

 

WHO SHOULD CONSIDER HOW TO BECOME DRYLAND CERTIFIED WITH SURGE STRENGTH?

SWIMMERS:

Those swimmers that are self-coaching themselves, especially when it comes to dryland training will benefit from attending this webinar. Swimmers will learn about SURGE Strength’s approach to dryland training. Discover how Becoming SSDC can benefit you as a masters swimmer.

 

COACHES:

All things considered as a coach one of your top priorities should be ensuring the health and safety of your swimmers. Dryland can be where many swimmers experience injuries. But if you know how to structure your dryland program you can greatly reduce the chances of that happening. If you want to learn how SURGE Strength approaches dryland training to reduce injuries but have results relate to swimming this is a must attend webinar.

 

PARENTS:

If you are a parent that is involved in coaching your swimmers or helping out with dryland for your swimmer’s team, you will benefit from attending this webinar. You’ll learn about SURGE Strength’s long term developmental approach to dryland and that ultimately leads to faster swimming. Becoming SSDC can empower you to help your swimmer and others on the team too!

 

LEARN ABOUT BECOMING SSDC

How SURGE Strength is Raising the Standard in Dryland Training

How SURGE Strength is Raising the Standard in Dryland Training How SURGE Strength is Raising the Standard in Dryland Training

More SwimSwam articles on Becoming SSDC:

 

 

MORE DRYLAND RESOURCES FROM SURGE STRENGTH:

 

GET STARTED WITH A DRYLAND PROGRAM

How SURGE Strength is Raising the Standard in Dryland Training

Dryland Priorities for a New Season

 

 

ENROLL IN A DRYLAND 101 COURSE FOR FREE

How SURGE Strength is Raising the Standard in Dryland Training

Dryland Priorities for a New Season

 

 

 

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

SURGE Strength - Dryland Training for Swimming

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!

Comments are closed.

About Chris Ritter

Chris Ritter

Swimming has always been a part of the life of Chris Ritter, founder of RITTER Sports Performance What Chris discovered after his swimming career, as he entered his swim coaching career was how important dryland training for swimmers can be. Chris has earned numerous strength and conditioning certifications, including: CSCS, NASM-PES, USAW …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!