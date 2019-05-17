Healthy Cody Miller Surges Back, Betters 2018 Best In Prelims at Bloomington

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

2018 was a rough season for Cody Miller, who talked pretty openly in his vlog series about dealing with injuries for much of the year. But he seems to be back on track in 2019, hitting a time in prelims of the Bloomington Pro Swim Series this morning that is better than anything he swam last season – Nationals included.

Miller went 59.74 this morning to qualify first. That’s a few hundredths faster than his 2018 season-best, a 59.77 from Summer Nationals. It’s also his best swim since finishing 5th at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

The 27-year-old Olympian hinted in his vlog that he was taking some rest for this weekend’s meet, which takes place in his own backyard. Miller, an Indiana alum, trains with the professional group out of Bloomington.

His lifetime-best remains a 58.87 from the 2016 Olympics. That time won him a surprise bronze and stood as the American record at the time. Miller went 59.0 at the 2017 World Championships, before falling off to 59.7 last year.

In fact, this morning was the first time Miller has broken a minute in-season (not counting obvious rest meets like U.S. Nationals, Worlds or the Olympics) since 2015, when he went 59.5. A look at his in-season bests compared to his ultimate season-bests over the past few years shows just how significant this morning’s swim was in context:

Cody Miller, 100 breaststrokes

Year In-Season Best Season-Best 2016 1:00.37 58.87 2017 1:00.30 59.08 2018 1:00.99 59.77 2019 59.74 ???

Miller will be part of a veteran-heavy Pan American Games roster this summer after missing the World Championships team. He’s only set to swim the 100 breast at Pan Ams, so he may be using this meet to go after a 200 breaststroke time with some rest. That 200 breast takes place Sunday.