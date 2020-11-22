Haughey Hits Asian Record Again In 200 Free, 2nd Fastest Performer Ever

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

It was just over a week ago that Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey became the fastest Asian woman ever in the 200m free and the Energy Standard team member just outdid herself once again to wrap up this ISL final.

Competing on day 2 of the ISL season 2 final in Budapest, 23-year-old Haughey ripped a new lifetime best of 1:51.11 to take the women’s 200m free for ENS and give her squad 10 points. She claimed the top prize over such talent as London Roar’s Freya Anderson and American Olympian Allison Schmitt to get to the wall comfortably ahead by over half a second.

Splitting 54.09/57.02, Haughey’s winning time of 1:51.11 tonight shaved .08 off of her own PB and Asian record of 1:51.19 logged during match #9. Splits for the previous record included 53.77/5.7.42

Haughey’s 1:51.11 bumps the former Michigan Wolverine up to become the world’s 2nd fastest performer all-time, sitting only behind Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom and her 1:50.43 from 2017.