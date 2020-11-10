Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Haughey Cranks Out 1:51.19 200 Free To Become #4 All-Time

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9

Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey has proven a significant contributor in this International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, wreaking havoc across multiple events. On this day 2 of match #9, it was the 200m free where the former Michigan Wolverine shined once again, busting out the fastest time of her life.

Stopping the clock in a mark of 1:51.19, Haughey destroyed the field, with the next closest swimmer represented by Toronto’s Rebecca Smith in 1:53.74. Her result grabbed a big-time 15 points for the ENS cause, with the squad ultimately winning the match handily.

For Haughey of Hong Kong, she opened in a speedy 53.77 and brought it home in a menacing 57.42 to grab her new Hong Kong national record and Asian continental record. Compare today’s splits to those of 54.24/57.18 Haughey produced in match 6 for her then-record-setting effort of 1:51.42.

Haughey, who represented DC Trident in season 1 before moving to ENS this season, finished 8th in match #9’s overall MVP rankings with a skinless 32.5 points.

Haughey’s 1:51.19 from today now moves her up to #4 all-time in the 200 free SCM rankings, overtaking Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017  – 1:50.43
  2. Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009- 1:51.17
  3. Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014 – 1:51.18
  4. Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2020 – 1:51.19
  5. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2018 – 1:51.38

Full women’s 200 free results from 2020 ISL Match 9:

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!