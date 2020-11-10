Haughey Cranks Out 1:51.19 200 Free To Become #4 All-Time

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9

Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey has proven a significant contributor in this International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, wreaking havoc across multiple events. On this day 2 of match #9, it was the 200m free where the former Michigan Wolverine shined once again, busting out the fastest time of her life.

Stopping the clock in a mark of 1:51.19, Haughey destroyed the field, with the next closest swimmer represented by Toronto’s Rebecca Smith in 1:53.74. Her result grabbed a big-time 15 points for the ENS cause, with the squad ultimately winning the match handily.

For Haughey of Hong Kong, she opened in a speedy 53.77 and brought it home in a menacing 57.42 to grab her new Hong Kong national record and Asian continental record. Compare today’s splits to those of 54.24/57.18 Haughey produced in match 6 for her then-record-setting effort of 1:51.42.

Haughey, who represented DC Trident in season 1 before moving to ENS this season, finished 8th in match #9’s overall MVP rankings with a skinless 32.5 points.

Haughey’s 1:51.19 from today now moves her up to #4 all-time in the 200 free SCM rankings, overtaking Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017 – 1:50.43 Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009- 1:51.17 Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014 – 1:51.18 Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2020 – 1:51.19 Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2018 – 1:51.38

Full women’s 200 free results from 2020 ISL Match 9: