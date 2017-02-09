Harvard’s Dean Farris Rips School Record 1:34.0 200 Free Against Yale

HARVARD VS. YALE

Results

Saturday, February 4th-Sunday, February 5th

Hosted by Yale

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

HARVARD- 225

YALE- 128

The Harvard men maintained their perfect 2016-17 dual meet record after closing out the regular season with a win over Ivy League rival Yale. The Crimson dominated the 2-day meet, winning with a score of 225 points to Yale’s 128.

Freshman Dean Farris put up a handful of blistering times for the Crimson, including a new personal best and school record in the 200 free. Farris raced to victory in a quick 1:34.01, lowering his own former school record of 1:34.30 from the 2016 Texas Invite. In addition to the record, Farris was also within tenths of his best times in the 50 free and 100 free. He won the individual 100 free in 43.67, just missing the 43.45 he did in December. His 20.11 leadoff split in the 200 free relay was just a few tenths shy of his personal best 19.82.

Joining Farris on the 200 free relay were sophomore Sebastian Lutz (19.98) and junior Steven Tan (19.69), who each put up a sub-20 split from a rolling start. Junior Ed Kim took on the anchor leg, nearly cracking 20 seconds himself witha 20.04 and securing the team’s 1:19.74 victory. Tan went on to put up a fast 21.90 backstroke split on the 200 medley relay, while Lutz anchored that relay in a 19.93. Both Tan and Farris were also members of the winning 400 free relay, as Tan clocked a 44.02 on the 3rd leg and Farris anchored in 42.75.

PRESS RELEASE – HARVARD

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Harvard men’s swimming and diving team earned the Ivy League regular season championship after downing Yale, 225-128, this weekend. The Crimson finish the year 6-0 in conference and 10-0 overall. This marks the third time in the last four years that Harvard has finished undefeated in the Ivy League.

Competition started Saturday night with Harvard winning six of the 10 swimming events competed, as well as the three-meter dive. Harvard’s swimming victories included two relay victories, as Harvard posted the top times in the 200 free and 400 medley events. Dean Farris, Sebastian Lutz, Steven Tan and Ed Kim joined forces to win the 200 free relay in a time of 1:19.74, the fastest time in that event in the Ivy League this season. Koya Osada, Shane McNamara, Max Yakubovich and Farris comprised the 400 medley squad that took top honors in 3:13.06.

Farris also led the Crimson to victory in the first individual event of the meet, winning the 200 free by 1.76 seconds with a time of 1:34.01. Harvard continued to rack up the wins Saturday evening, taking the top two spots in the 100 backstroke and breaststroke. Osada and Jack Manchester led the charge in the 100 back, with Osada touching the wall in 49.11. Shane McNamara followed suit with a victory in the 100 breast with a mark of 54.73. Daniel Chang claimed runner-up accolades.

The top four finishes of the 200 butterfly went to Harvard student-athletes. Sava Turcanu led the field with a 1:45.55, as teammates Yakubovich, Kenneth Castro-Abrams and Christian Carbone were all next to finish.

On the three-meter board, Bobby Ross took top honors with a score of 337.35. Teammate David Pfeifer placed second at 328.42. Both Harvard divers were the lone competitors to clear 300 points in the event.

Action on Sunday began with another Harvard relay victory, as Tan, McNamara, Yakubovich and Sebastian Lutz led the leaderboard with a time of 1:27.45 in the 200 medley. Farris wrangled another victory, continuing his weekend of success, as his 43.67 time in the 100 free secured first place. Raphael Marcoux claimed third.

Osada and Manchester teamed up again to take the top two spots in the 200 back. Osada clocked in at 1:45.79 for the victory. Yakubovich led a trio of Harvard swimmers to the finishing wall in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 46.99. Tan and Lutz claimed second and third.

The swimming portion of the meet came to a conclusion with yet another relay triumph for the Crimson in the 400 free. Marcoux, Yakubovich, Tan and Farris won the event by nearly three seconds with a time of 2:54.82.

The tandem of Bobby Ross and David Pfeifer were similarly successful on the one-meter board Sunday, finishing 1-2. Ross won the event with a 355.20.

Harvard will not take a few weeks to prepare for the 2017 Ivy League Championship meet, which it will host Feb. 22-25 at Blodgett Pool.

PRESS RELEASE – YALE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men’s swimming and diving team fell to Harvard, 225 – 128, after day two of competition. With the conclusion of the meet, Yale finishes with a 9-2 record dual meet record and runner-up in the Ivy men’s swimming and diving dual meet season.

Competition resumed with the 200-yard medley relay. The Bulldogs started off the event in the third position, but a strong breaststroke split from team captain Alex Goss brought the team to second. Yale held on to finish runner-up at 1:29.52, a season best.

Juniors Kei Hyogo and Jonathan Rutter took first and second in the 400-yard individual medley in a close race. Hyogo led for the first 200-yards before Rutter made a push for first in the breaststroke leg. Hyogo clawed his way back to first from the third position, winning the event at 3:48.51 with Rutter close behind in second at 3:49.55. Rutter’s time was a personal best by over four seconds.

Junior Aaron Greenberg faced off against Harvard’s Dean Farris in the 100-yard freestyle. Neck-to-neck at the 50-yard split, Farris managed to pull ahead with Greenberg coming in close second. Greenberg broke 44 seconds for the first time in the event, touching at 43.98.

Yale struggled to find footing in the stroke events. Senior Alex Schultz kept with the competition through most of the race to finish fourth in the 200-yard backstroke while freshman Ryan Huizing led the Yale pack at fourth in the 100-yard butterfly.

Hyogo faced off against the Harvard squad in another nail-biter race. With Harvard swimmers flanking him, Hyogo held on to the second position for the majority of the swim, just behind Harvard’s Brennan Novak in the outside lane. The race came down to the final 50 yards as Hyogo chased down Novak in the last 25 yards to claim the win at 4:23.71, less than a tenth of a second ahead of Novak.

Freshman Chris LaBella repeated his performance from yesterday with another third-place finish in the one-meter diving event and a score of 297.52. Junior Wayne Zhang also placed fourth with a score of 284.10.

Closing out the individual events of the meet, Rutter claimed one more win for Yale in the 200-yard breaststroke. Following Harvard’s Daniel Chang in the second position for most of the race, Rutter rallied in the last 50 yards to pull ahead and touched at 1:57.89, a season best of about three seconds.

Yale concluded the meet and its dual meet season with a second and third-place finishes in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

With a strong dual meet season and numerous personal bests in this weekend’s meet, the Bulldogs are poised for success in their championship meets. They will travel to Cambridge, Mass. for the Ivy League Championships, hosted by Harvard from Feb. 22-25.