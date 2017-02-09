Swimulator NCAA D2 Rankings (All Teams)

  2 Andrew Mering | February 09th, 2017 | College, News

Swimulator calculates an invite power score for ranking teams by their chances to defeat other teams in an invite style meet (such as a conference meet or nationals).. This score is based on the power point scores of the top 3 events of the top 17 swimmers on a team from times so far this season (no diving included). The Swimulator top 25 rankings are based on this score. I dug a little deeper and grabbed the invite strength score for every team in Division 2. Here are the D1 rankings posted last week and the D3 rankings posted Tuesday.

These rankings are based on top times, which are mostly achieved at mid season invites, so the order of the top teams hasn’t changed too much since the last time we published the Swimulator top 25 rankings in January. However, this time the list includes every team in the division and I’ve added the ability to click each team’s name to pull up the Swimulator team stats. These include a ranking of the swimmers on each team by power points (the same methodology as the individual power rankings we published last week) and simulated conference and national win percentages.

Women

Team Conference Power Score
1 Drury Great Lakes Valley 524
2 Queens (NC) Bluegrass Mountain 509
3 UCSD Pacific 493
4 Wingate Bluegrass Mountain 480
5 Nova S’eastern Sunshine State 476
6 Lindenwood New South 457
7 Delta State New South 442
8 West Chester PSAC 422
9 Grand Valley Great Lakes Intercollegiate 412
10 Truman St. Great Lakes Valley 406
11 West Florida New South 405
12 TAMPA Sunshine State 388
13 Fresno Pacific Pacific 387
14 Cal Baptist Rocky Mountain 372
15 Indy Great Lakes Valley 354
16 Carson-Newman Bluegrass Mountain 349
17 CSU East Bay Pacific 348
18 NMU Great Lakes Intercollegiate 342
19 Colorado Mesa Rocky Mountain 340
20 Florida Southern Sunshine State 336
21 Saint Leo Sunshine State 331
22 St. Cloud St.-W Northern Sun 328
23 Simon Fraser Pacific 314
24 Bridgeport Metro 304
25 MSU Mankato Northern Sun 296
26 Lewis Great Lakes Valley 282
27 Bloomsburg PSAC 277
28 Alaska Fairbanks Pacific 276
28 Mines Rocky Mountain 276
30 SHIP PSAC 273
31 Azusa Pacific Pacific 260
32 LIU Post Metro 259
33 Findlay Great Lakes Intercollegiate 255
34 MSU-Moorhead Northern Sun 253
34 Oklahoma Baptist Rocky Mountain 253
36 Assumption Northeast Ten 248
37 IUP PSAC 243
38 Saginaw Valley Great Lakes Intercollegiate 240
39 Florida Tech Sunshine State 230
40 Clarion PSAC 229
41 Wayne State Great Lakes Intercollegiate 224
42 Northern State Northern Sun 221
43 Lynn Sunshine State 220
44 Hillsdale Great Lakes Intercollegiate 209
45 Jewell Great Lakes Valley 206
46 Henderson St. New South 204
46 Edinboro PSAC 204
48 WSCU Rocky Mountain 197
49 CALU-PA PSAC 188
50 Bellarmine Great Lakes Valley 186
51 Gannon PSAC 180
52 Limestone Bluegrass Mountain 179
53 Concordia Irvine Pacific 175
54 East Stroudsburg PSAC 168
55 Southern Conn Northeast Ten 166
56 Bentley Northeast Ten 162
57 Rollins Sunshine State 158
58 UTPB New South 155
59 Lenoir-Rhyne Bluegrass Mountain 150
60 Pace Northeast Ten 149
61 Saint Rose Northeast Ten 134
62 Ashland Great Lakes Intercollegiate 129
62 Le Moyne Northeast Ten 129
64 Millersville PSAC 128
65 UMSL Great Lakes Valley 127
66 Kutztown PSAC 126
67 Tiffin Great Lakes Intercollegiate 123
68 Converse Bluegrass Mountain 122
69 Catawba Bluegrass Mountain 113
70 Fairmont Bluegrass Mountain 112
71 WVWC Appalachian 108
72 CSU-Pueblo Rocky Mountain 99
73 Merrimack Northeast Ten 89
73 Adelphi Northeast Ten 89
75 Malone Appalachian 87
76 Wheeling Jesuit Appalachian 84
77 Urbana Appalachian 83
77 Quincy Great Lakes Valley 83
79 St. Michael’s Northeast Ten 82
80 King Appalachian 81
81 Mars Hill Appalachian 80
81 Davis & Elkins Bluegrass Mountain 80
81 Lock Haven PSAC 80
84 Maryville Great Lakes Valley 75
85 Adams St. Rocky Mountain 60
86 Queens Metro 59
87 Ouachita New South 51
88 Alderson Broadd. Appalachian 49
89 NDC Appalachian 47
90 Nebraska Kearney Rocky Mountain 24

Men

Team Conference Power Score
1 Queens (NC) Bluegrass Mountain 466
2 Lindenwood New South 461
3 Drury Great Lakes Valley 457
4 Nova S’eastern Sunshine 440
5 UCSD Pacific Collegiate 423
6 Grand Valley Great Lakes Intercollegiate 399
7 Delta State New South 380
8 NMU Great Lakes Intercollegiate 377
9 TAMPA Sunshine 375
10 Indy Great Lakes Valley 369
11 Missouri S & T Great Lakes Valley 366
12 Florida Southern Sunshine 360
13 Florida Tech Sunshine 356
14 Wingate Bluegrass Mountain 348
15 Cal Baptist Rocky Mountain 341
16 West Chester PSAC 329
17 Bloomsburg PSAC 328
18 Henderson St. New South 318
19 Fresno Pacific Pacific Collegiate 317
20 Carson-Newman Bluegrass Mountain 309
21 Limestone Bluegrass Mountain 307
22 Simon Fraser Pacific Collegiate 302
23 Lewis Great Lakes Valley 296
24 Saint Leo Sunshine 281
25 Truman St. Great Lakes Valley 265
26 Bridgeport Metro 260
27 Colorado Mesa Rocky Mountain 258
28 St. Cloud St.-M New South 250
29 Mines Rocky Mountain 220
30 Saginaw Valley Great Lakes Intercollegiate 217
31 IUP PSAC 211
32 Clarion PSAC 209
33 Jewell Great Lakes Valley 208
34 UMSL Great Lakes Valley 202
34 Oklahoma Baptist Rocky Mountain 202
36 Findlay Great Lakes Intercollegiate 197
37 UTPB New South 182
37 Gannon PSAC 182
39 Lenoir-Rhyne Bluegrass Mountain 172
40 Wayne State Great Lakes Intercollegiate 169
41 SHIP PSAC 151
42 Bentley Northeast Ten 150
43 Pace Northeast Ten 145
44 Edinboro PSAC 144
45 Bellarmine Great Lakes Valley 140
46 Mars Hill Appalachian 136
46 Ashland Great Lakes Intercollegiate 136
48 Le Moyne Northeast Ten 135
49 Catawba Bluegrass Mountain 133
49 Concordia Irvine Pacific Collegiate 133
51 Rollins Sunshine 125
52 Fairmont Bluegrass Mountain 122
53 Wheeling Jesuit Appalachian 120
54 Saint Rose Northeast Ten 119
55 Southern Conn Northeast Ten 116
56 Tiffin Great Lakes Intercollegiate 105
57 Davis & Elkins Bluegrass Mountain 100
58 Ouachita New South 91
59 Malone Appalachian 85
59 King Appalachian 85
61 WVWC Appalachian 77
62 Adelphi Northeast Ten 75
63 Queens Metro 63
64 NDC Appalachian 55
65 Maryville Great Lakes Valley 41
66 St. Michael’s Northeast Ten 40
67 Alderson Broadd. Appalachian 38
68 Urbana Appalachian 35

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Swimulator NCAA D2 Rankings (All Teams)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Hswimmer

Where’s Emmanuel college?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 17 minutes ago
SFST Parent

Where is the University of Sioux Falls? They have a number of top 20 swims and a top 10 relay. I don’t see Augustana on there as well.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours 28 seconds ago
wpDiscuz