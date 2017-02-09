Swimulator NCAA D2 Rankings (All Teams)

Swimulator calculates an invite power score for ranking teams by their chances to defeat other teams in an invite style meet (such as a conference meet or nationals).. This score is based on the power point scores of the top 3 events of the top 17 swimmers on a team from times so far this season (no diving included). The Swimulator top 25 rankings are based on this score. I dug a little deeper and grabbed the invite strength score for every team in Division 2. Here are the D1 rankings posted last week and the D3 rankings posted Tuesday.
These rankings are based on top times, which are mostly achieved at mid season invites, so the order of the top teams hasn’t changed too much since the last time we published the Swimulator top 25 rankings in January. However, this time the list includes every team in the division and I’ve added the ability to click each team’s name to pull up the Swimulator team stats. These include a ranking of the swimmers on each team by power points (the same methodology as the individual power rankings we published last week) and simulated conference and national win percentages.
Women
|Team
|Conference
|Power Score
|1
|Drury
|Great Lakes Valley
|524
|2
|Queens (NC)
|Bluegrass Mountain
|509
|3
|UCSD
|Pacific
|493
|4
|Wingate
|Bluegrass Mountain
|480
|5
|Nova S’eastern
|Sunshine State
|476
|6
|Lindenwood
|New South
|457
|7
|Delta State
|New South
|442
|8
|West Chester
|PSAC
|422
|9
|Grand Valley
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|412
|10
|Truman St.
|Great Lakes Valley
|406
|11
|West Florida
|New South
|405
|12
|TAMPA
|Sunshine State
|388
|13
|Fresno Pacific
|Pacific
|387
|14
|Cal Baptist
|Rocky Mountain
|372
|15
|Indy
|Great Lakes Valley
|354
|16
|Carson-Newman
|Bluegrass Mountain
|349
|17
|CSU East Bay
|Pacific
|348
|18
|NMU
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|342
|19
|Colorado Mesa
|Rocky Mountain
|340
|20
|Florida Southern
|Sunshine State
|336
|21
|Saint Leo
|Sunshine State
|331
|22
|St. Cloud St.-W
|Northern Sun
|328
|23
|Simon Fraser
|Pacific
|314
|24
|Bridgeport
|Metro
|304
|25
|MSU Mankato
|Northern Sun
|296
|26
|Lewis
|Great Lakes Valley
|282
|27
|Bloomsburg
|PSAC
|277
|28
|Alaska Fairbanks
|Pacific
|276
|28
|Mines
|Rocky Mountain
|276
|30
|SHIP
|PSAC
|273
|31
|Azusa Pacific
|Pacific
|260
|32
|LIU Post
|Metro
|259
|33
|Findlay
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|255
|34
|MSU-Moorhead
|Northern Sun
|253
|34
|Oklahoma Baptist
|Rocky Mountain
|253
|36
|Assumption
|Northeast Ten
|248
|37
|IUP
|PSAC
|243
|38
|Saginaw Valley
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|240
|39
|Florida Tech
|Sunshine State
|230
|40
|Clarion
|PSAC
|229
|41
|Wayne State
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|224
|42
|Northern State
|Northern Sun
|221
|43
|Lynn
|Sunshine State
|220
|44
|Hillsdale
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|209
|45
|Jewell
|Great Lakes Valley
|206
|46
|Henderson St.
|New South
|204
|46
|Edinboro
|PSAC
|204
|48
|WSCU
|Rocky Mountain
|197
|49
|CALU-PA
|PSAC
|188
|50
|Bellarmine
|Great Lakes Valley
|186
|51
|Gannon
|PSAC
|180
|52
|Limestone
|Bluegrass Mountain
|179
|53
|Concordia Irvine
|Pacific
|175
|54
|East Stroudsburg
|PSAC
|168
|55
|Southern Conn
|Northeast Ten
|166
|56
|Bentley
|Northeast Ten
|162
|57
|Rollins
|Sunshine State
|158
|58
|UTPB
|New South
|155
|59
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Bluegrass Mountain
|150
|60
|Pace
|Northeast Ten
|149
|61
|Saint Rose
|Northeast Ten
|134
|62
|Ashland
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|129
|62
|Le Moyne
|Northeast Ten
|129
|64
|Millersville
|PSAC
|128
|65
|UMSL
|Great Lakes Valley
|127
|66
|Kutztown
|PSAC
|126
|67
|Tiffin
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|123
|68
|Converse
|Bluegrass Mountain
|122
|69
|Catawba
|Bluegrass Mountain
|113
|70
|Fairmont
|Bluegrass Mountain
|112
|71
|WVWC
|Appalachian
|108
|72
|CSU-Pueblo
|Rocky Mountain
|99
|73
|Merrimack
|Northeast Ten
|89
|73
|Adelphi
|Northeast Ten
|89
|75
|Malone
|Appalachian
|87
|76
|Wheeling Jesuit
|Appalachian
|84
|77
|Urbana
|Appalachian
|83
|77
|Quincy
|Great Lakes Valley
|83
|79
|St. Michael’s
|Northeast Ten
|82
|80
|King
|Appalachian
|81
|81
|Mars Hill
|Appalachian
|80
|81
|Davis & Elkins
|Bluegrass Mountain
|80
|81
|Lock Haven
|PSAC
|80
|84
|Maryville
|Great Lakes Valley
|75
|85
|Adams St.
|Rocky Mountain
|60
|86
|Queens
|Metro
|59
|87
|Ouachita
|New South
|51
|88
|Alderson Broadd.
|Appalachian
|49
|89
|NDC
|Appalachian
|47
|90
|Nebraska Kearney
|Rocky Mountain
|24
Men
|Team
|Conference
|Power Score
|1
|Queens (NC)
|Bluegrass Mountain
|466
|2
|Lindenwood
|New South
|461
|3
|Drury
|Great Lakes Valley
|457
|4
|Nova S’eastern
|Sunshine
|440
|5
|UCSD
|Pacific Collegiate
|423
|6
|Grand Valley
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|399
|7
|Delta State
|New South
|380
|8
|NMU
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|377
|9
|TAMPA
|Sunshine
|375
|10
|Indy
|Great Lakes Valley
|369
|11
|Missouri S & T
|Great Lakes Valley
|366
|12
|Florida Southern
|Sunshine
|360
|13
|Florida Tech
|Sunshine
|356
|14
|Wingate
|Bluegrass Mountain
|348
|15
|Cal Baptist
|Rocky Mountain
|341
|16
|West Chester
|PSAC
|329
|17
|Bloomsburg
|PSAC
|328
|18
|Henderson St.
|New South
|318
|19
|Fresno Pacific
|Pacific Collegiate
|317
|20
|Carson-Newman
|Bluegrass Mountain
|309
|21
|Limestone
|Bluegrass Mountain
|307
|22
|Simon Fraser
|Pacific Collegiate
|302
|23
|Lewis
|Great Lakes Valley
|296
|24
|Saint Leo
|Sunshine
|281
|25
|Truman St.
|Great Lakes Valley
|265
|26
|Bridgeport
|Metro
|260
|27
|Colorado Mesa
|Rocky Mountain
|258
|28
|St. Cloud St.-M
|New South
|250
|29
|Mines
|Rocky Mountain
|220
|30
|Saginaw Valley
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|217
|31
|IUP
|PSAC
|211
|32
|Clarion
|PSAC
|209
|33
|Jewell
|Great Lakes Valley
|208
|34
|UMSL
|Great Lakes Valley
|202
|34
|Oklahoma Baptist
|Rocky Mountain
|202
|36
|Findlay
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|197
|37
|UTPB
|New South
|182
|37
|Gannon
|PSAC
|182
|39
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Bluegrass Mountain
|172
|40
|Wayne State
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|169
|41
|SHIP
|PSAC
|151
|42
|Bentley
|Northeast Ten
|150
|43
|Pace
|Northeast Ten
|145
|44
|Edinboro
|PSAC
|144
|45
|Bellarmine
|Great Lakes Valley
|140
|46
|Mars Hill
|Appalachian
|136
|46
|Ashland
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|136
|48
|Le Moyne
|Northeast Ten
|135
|49
|Catawba
|Bluegrass Mountain
|133
|49
|Concordia Irvine
|Pacific Collegiate
|133
|51
|Rollins
|Sunshine
|125
|52
|Fairmont
|Bluegrass Mountain
|122
|53
|Wheeling Jesuit
|Appalachian
|120
|54
|Saint Rose
|Northeast Ten
|119
|55
|Southern Conn
|Northeast Ten
|116
|56
|Tiffin
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate
|105
|57
|Davis & Elkins
|Bluegrass Mountain
|100
|58
|Ouachita
|New South
|91
|59
|Malone
|Appalachian
|85
|59
|King
|Appalachian
|85
|61
|WVWC
|Appalachian
|77
|62
|Adelphi
|Northeast Ten
|75
|63
|Queens
|Metro
|63
|64
|NDC
|Appalachian
|55
|65
|Maryville
|Great Lakes Valley
|41
|66
|St. Michael’s
|Northeast Ten
|40
|67
|Alderson Broadd.
|Appalachian
|38
|68
|Urbana
|Appalachian
|35
Where’s Emmanuel college?
Where is the University of Sioux Falls? They have a number of top 20 swims and a top 10 relay. I don’t see Augustana on there as well.