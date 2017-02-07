Swimulator NCAA D3 Team Rankings (All Teams)

Swimulator calculates an invite power score for ranking teams by their chances to defeat other teams in an invite style meet (such as a conference meet or nationals).. This score is based on the power point scores of the top 3 events of the top 17 swimmers on a team from times so far this season (no diving included). The Swimulator top 25 rankings are based on this score. I dug a little deeper and grabbed the invite strength score for every team in Division 3. Here’s the D1 rankings posted last week.
These rankings are based on top times, which are mostly achieved at mid season invites, so the order of the top teams hasn’t changed too much since the last time we published the Swimulator top 25 rankings in January. However, this time the list includes every team in the division and I’ve added the ability to click each team’s name to pull up the Swimulator team stats. These include a ranking of the swimmers on each team by power points (the same methodology as the individual power rankings we published last week) and simulated conference and national win percentages.
Women
|Team
|Conference
|Power Score
|1
|Emory
|UAA
|683
|2
|Kenyon
|NCAC
|627
|3
|Denison
|NCAC
|617
|4
|NYU
|UAA
|565
|5
|Johns Hopkins
|Bluegrass
|563
|6
|Wash U. MO
|UAA
|527
|7
|MIT
|NEWMAC
|518
|8
|Chicago
|UAA
|473
|9
|CMU
|UAA
|470
|10
|W&L
|Old Dominion
|468
|11
|Williams
|NESCAC
|463
|12
|St. Thomas
|MIAC
|394
|13
|Stevens
|Empire 8
|375
|14
|Amherst
|NESCAC
|368
|15
|Rochester
|UAA
|358
|16
|SUNY Geneseo
|SUNYAC
|356
|17
|Calvin
|MIAA
|355
|17
|DePauw
|NCAC
|355
|19
|Wheaton IL
|CCIW
|354
|20
|Ithaca
|Empire 8
|351
|21
|Mary Washington
|Capital Athletic
|349
|22
|Rensselaer
|Liberty
|346
|23
|Claremont MS
|SCIAC
|345
|24
|Bates
|NESCAC
|336
|24
|Pomona-Pitzer
|SCIAC
|336
|26
|Case Western
|UAA
|332
|27
|Rhodes
|SAA
|320
|28
|UW-L
|WIAC
|317
|29
|Carthage
|CCIW
|310
|29
|Tufts
|NESCAC
|310
|31
|Hope College
|MIAA
|308
|31
|Grove City
|Presidents
|308
|33
|Susquehanna
|Landmark
|305
|34
|Pacific Lutheran
|Northwest
|296
|35
|Rowan
|Metro
|294
|36
|John Carroll
|Ohio Athletic
|293
|37
|Kalamazoo
|MIAA
|288
|38
|Worcester Poly
|NEWMAC
|286
|38
|TCNJ
|Metro
|286
|40
|Centre College
|SAA
|284
|41
|Albion
|MIAA
|277
|41
|Connecticut
|NESCAC
|277
|43
|Franklin
|Liberal Arts
|276
|44
|Carleton
|MIAC
|275
|45
|Bowdoin
|NESCAC
|267
|45
|Springfield
|NEWMAC
|267
|45
|UW-Whitewater
|WIAC
|267
|48
|Westminster
|Presidents
|263
|49
|Arcadia
|Middle Atlantic
|259
|50
|Wooster
|NCAC
|258
|50
|BSC
|SAA
|258
|52
|Widener
|Middle Atlantic
|256
|52
|Saint Vincent
|Presidents
|256
|54
|RWU
|NEISDA
|255
|55
|Gustavus
|MIAC
|249
|55
|Puget Sound
|Northwest
|249
|57
|Whitman
|Northwest
|247
|58
|Wheaton MA
|NEWMAC
|241
|59
|Hartwick
|Empire 8
|238
|59
|Union
|Liberty
|238
|61
|Linfield
|Northwest
|235
|62
|Whitworth
|Northwest
|230
|63
|Coast Guard
|NEWMAC
|229
|64
|Redlands
|SCIAC
|228
|65
|Middlebury
|NESCAC
|223
|65
|Wellesley
|NEWMAC
|223
|67
|St. Olaf
|MIAC
|222
|67
|UWEC
|WIAC
|222
|69
|Emory & Henry
|Old Dominion
|221
|70
|RIT
|Liberty
|220
|71
|L&C
|Northwest
|217
|72
|Keene St.
|NEISDA
|216
|73
|YCP
|Capital Athletic
|211
|73
|IWU
|CCIW
|211
|73
|Simmons
|NEISDA
|211
|73
|Wesleyan
|NESCAC
|211
|77
|Mount Union
|Ohio Athletic
|210
|78
|R-MC
|Old Dominion
|209
|79
|Chapman
|SCIAC
|206
|80
|Drew
|Landmark
|203
|81
|NAZ
|Empire 8
|202
|81
|Catholic UA
|Landmark
|202
|83
|Messiah
|Middle Atlantic
|201
|84
|Ramapo
|Metro
|200
|85
|Sewanee
|SAA
|199
|86
|Allegheny
|NCAC
|197
|87
|Transylvania
|Ohio Athletic
|194
|88
|Ohio Wesleyan
|NCAC
|189
|89
|Grinnell
|Midwest
|187
|89
|Ohio Northern
|Ohio Athletic
|187
|91
|Whittier
|SCIAC
|186
|91
|UW-Stevens Point
|WIAC
|186
|93
|Oberlin
|NCAC
|180
|94
|Lake Forest
|Midwest
|178
|94
|SUNY Oneonta
|SUNYAC
|178
|96
|Marymount
|Capital Athletic
|177
|96
|Wittenberg
|NCAC
|177
|98
|La Verne
|SCIAC
|175
|99
|VASSAR
|Liberty
|173
|100
|Albright
|Middle Atlantic
|172
|101
|Rose-Hulman
|CCIW
|171
|102
|Carroll
|CCIW
|170
|103
|William Smith
|Liberty
|169
|104
|Berry
|SAA
|168
|105
|SUNY Cortland
|SUNYAC
|166
|106
|Scranton
|Landmark
|163
|106
|Saint Lawrence
|Liberty
|163
|106
|Colby
|NESCAC
|163
|109
|Luther
|Liberal Arts
|161
|110
|Montclair St.
|Metro
|158
|111
|Occidental
|SCIAC
|157
|112
|Lawrence
|Midwest
|156
|113
|Saint Benedict
|MIAC
|155
|114
|Skidmore
|Liberty
|150
|114
|Trinity C.
|NESCAC
|150
|116
|Brandeis
|UAA
|149
|117
|Frostburg St.
|Capital Athletic
|148
|117
|W&J
|Presidents
|148
|119
|Macalester
|MIAC
|147
|119
|Baldwin Wallace
|Ohio Athletic
|147
|121
|Coe
|Liberal Arts
|143
|121
|Misericordia
|Middle Atlantic
|143
|123
|Smith
|NEWMAC
|142
|123
|USMMA
|Skyline
|142
|125
|St. Mary’s MD
|Capital Athletic
|141
|126
|Salisbury
|Capital Athletic
|140
|126
|SUNY Brockport
|SUNYAC
|140
|128
|King’s
|Middle Atlantic
|137
|128
|Cal Lutheran
|SCIAC
|137
|130
|SUNY Oswego
|SUNYAC
|136
|131
|UW-Oshkosh
|WIAC
|135
|132
|Pacific Oregon
|Northwest
|134
|133
|MSMC
|Skyline
|133
|134
|Stevenson
|Middle Atlantic
|132
|135
|Marywood
|Landmark
|131
|136
|SUNY New Paltz
|SUNYAC
|130
|137
|Willamette
|Northwest
|129
|138
|Behrend
|Allegheny Mountain
|126
|139
|Mount Holyoke
|NEWMAC
|125
|140
|Clark
|NEWMAC
|124
|141
|Augustana
|CCIW
|123
|142
|Chatham
|Presidents
|122
|143
|St. Kate’s
|MIAC
|120
|144
|Alfred
|Empire 8
|119
|144
|Loras
|Liberal Arts
|119
|146
|Sarah Lawrence
|Skyline
|118
|147
|Ripon
|Midwest
|116
|148
|SUNY Potsdam
|SUNYAC
|109
|149
|Regis
|NEISDA
|108
|149
|SUNY Fredonia
|SUNYAC
|108
|151
|Cabrini
|Allegheny Mountain
|107
|152
|E. Connecticut
|NEISDA
|104
|153
|North Central
|CCIW
|101
|154
|Minnesota-Morris
|Upper Midwest
|100
|155
|Concordia
|MIAC
|99
|156
|Baruch
|CUNYAC
|97
|156
|UNE
|NEISDA
|97
|156
|Hendrix
|SAA
|97
|159
|Neb Wesleyan
|Liberal Arts
|96
|160
|Hamilton
|NESCAC
|94
|161
|Goucher
|Landmark
|93
|162
|Hamline
|MIAC
|92
|162
|Alma College
|MIAA
|92
|164
|Utica
|Empire 8
|91
|164
|Saint Mary’s MN
|MIAC
|91
|166
|Hunter
|CUNYAC
|90
|166
|Mills
|Independent
|90
|168
|Clarkson
|Liberty
|88
|169
|UM Dartmouth
|NEISDA
|86
|170
|Westfield State
|NEISDA
|85
|171
|Simpson
|Liberal Arts
|83
|172
|Norwich
|NEISDA
|80
|173
|WPUNJ
|Metro
|79
|174
|Wilmington C.
|Ohio Athletic
|78
|175
|Elizabethtown
|Landmark
|77
|176
|Hood
|Middle Atlantic
|75
|176
|Lycoming
|Middle Atlantic
|75
|178
|Bridgewater St.
|NEISDA
|74
|178
|Bridgewater
|Old Dominion
|74
|180
|Wilkes
|Middle Atlantic
|73
|180
|Knox College
|Midwest
|73
|182
|Millikin
|CCIW
|72
|183
|Colby-Sawyer
|NEISDA
|71
|183
|Gordon
|NEISDA
|71
|185
|Alfred State
|Allegheny Mountain
|68
|185
|Illinois College
|Midwest
|68
|187
|Olivet
|MIAA
|67
|188
|Staten Island
|CUNYAC
|63
|188
|Babson
|NEWMAC
|63
|190
|Cedar Crest
|North Eastern
|58
|190
|Caltech
|SCIAC
|58
|192
|Penn St. Altoona
|Allegheny Mountain
|57
|193
|Husson
|NEISDA
|56
|194
|Lebanon Valley
|Middle Atlantic
|55
|194
|Cazenovia
|North Eastern
|55
|194
|Buffalo St.
|SUNYAC
|55
|197
|Franciscan
|Allegheny Mountain
|53
|197
|SUNY Maritime
|Skyline
|53
|199
|Hollins
|Old Dominion
|52
|200
|WestConn
|NEISDA
|50
|201
|SUNY Cobleskill
|North Eastern
|49
|202
|FDU-Florham
|Middle Atlantic
|48
|202
|Manchester
|Ohio Athletic
|48
|204
|Western NE
|NEISDA
|45
|205
|St. Joseph’s LI
|Skyline
|44
|206
|Juniata
|Landmark
|43
|206
|SJCME
|NEISDA
|43
|208
|Elms
|NEISDA
|41
|208
|Purchase College
|Skyline
|41
|210
|Beloit College
|Midwest
|40
|210
|Saint Joseph CT
|NEISDA
|40
|212
|Principia
|Liberal Arts
|39
|212
|Augsburg
|MIAC
|39
|214
|Pitt-Bradford
|Allegheny Mountain
|38
|214
|Brooklyn
|CUNYAC
|38
|214
|Monmouth
|Midwest
|38
|217
|Sweet Briar
|Old Dominion
|37
|218
|Plymouth State
|NEISDA
|36
|218
|St. Joseph’s Br
|Skyline
|36
|220
|Lehman
|CUNYAC
|35
|221
|Hiram
|NCAC
|34
|221
|Guilford
|Old Dominion
|34
|221
|Bethany
|Presidents
|34
|224
|Greensboro Coll.
|Old Dominion
|33
|225
|Ferrum
|Old Dominion
|28
|226
|Gallaudet
|North Eastern
|26
|226
|Old Westbury
|Skyline
|26
|228
|Bard
|Liberty
|23
|229
|CNR
|Independent
|20
|230
|Rhode Island Col
|NEISDA
|19
|231
|John Jay
|CUNYAC
|18
|232
|Wells
|North Eastern
|16
|233
|York College
|CUNYAC
|11
Men
|Team
|Conference
|Power Score
|1
|Emory
|UAA
|633
|2
|Kenyon
|NCAC
|620
|3
|Johns Hopkins
|Bluegrass Mountain
|605
|4
|Denison
|NCAC
|604
|5
|MIT
|NEWMAC
|571
|6
|Wash U. MO
|UAA
|549
|7
|NYU
|UAA
|505
|8
|CMU
|UAA
|499
|9
|Chicago
|UAA
|471
|10
|TCNJ
|Metro
|424
|11
|UW-Stevens Point
|WIAC
|423
|12
|Rowan
|Metro
|419
|13
|DePauw
|NCAC
|391
|14
|Stevens
|Empire 8
|386
|15
|Tufts
|NESCAC
|380
|16
|Case Western
|UAA
|376
|17
|Williams
|NESCAC
|367
|18
|Calvin
|MIAA
|361
|18
|Albion
|MIAA
|361
|20
|Wheaton IL
|CCIW
|359
|21
|Rose-Hulman
|CCIW
|352
|22
|Carthage
|CCIW
|346
|23
|Claremont MS
|SCIAC
|343
|24
|Worcester Poly
|NEWMAC
|341
|24
|SUNY Geneseo
|SUNYAC
|341
|26
|Gettysburg
|Centennial
|339
|27
|Mary Washington
|Capital Athletic
|336
|28
|Amherst
|NESCAC
|328
|29
|Westminster
|Presidents
|327
|30
|Pomona-Pitzer
|SCIAC
|322
|31
|W&L
|Old Dominion
|316
|32
|Connecticut
|NESCAC
|310
|33
|BSC
|SAA
|309
|34
|Swarthmore
|Centennial
|308
|35
|UW-Whitewater
|WIAC
|299
|36
|Wabash
|NCAC
|295
|36
|Ohio Northern
|Ohio Athletic
|295
|38
|Franklin
|Liberal Arts
|290
|39
|St. Thomas
|MIAC
|281
|40
|Coast Guard
|NEWMAC
|276
|41
|Wooster
|NCAC
|268
|42
|Widener
|Middle Atlantic
|267
|43
|Rensselaer
|Liberty League
|262
|44
|Southwestern
|SCAC
|261
|45
|Whitworth
|Northwest
|258
|46
|Rochester
|UAA
|257
|47
|Ithaca
|Empire 8
|256
|48
|Grove City
|Presidents
|255
|49
|Ursinus
|Centennial
|253
|50
|RWU
|NEISDA
|249
|51
|Trinity U.
|SCAC
|248
|52
|Bates
|NESCAC
|247
|53
|Linfield
|Northwest
|246
|54
|F&M
|Centennial
|233
|55
|UW-L
|WIAC
|229
|56
|Hartwick
|Empire 8
|228
|56
|Keene St.
|NEISDA
|228
|56
|Puget Sound
|Northwest
|228
|59
|YCP
|Capital Athletic
|227
|59
|Kalamazoo
|MIAA
|227
|61
|St. Olaf
|MIAC
|224
|62
|Bowdoin
|NESCAC
|220
|63
|Mount Union
|Ohio Athletic
|219
|64
|Washington
|Centennial
|215
|64
|Saint Vincent
|Presidents
|215
|66
|John Carroll
|Ohio Athletic
|214
|66
|USMMA
|Skyline
|214
|68
|Neb Wesleyan
|Liberal Arts
|211
|69
|Hope College
|MIAA
|210
|70
|Wheaton MA
|NEWMAC
|209
|71
|Dickinson
|Centennial
|208
|72
|Whitman
|Northwest
|207
|73
|Behrend
|Allegheny Mountain
|204
|73
|Redlands
|SCIAC
|204
|75
|Whittier
|SCIAC
|202
|76
|Allegheny
|NCAC
|201
|77
|Centre College
|SAA
|200
|78
|Arcadia
|Middle Atlantic
|196
|79
|Gustavus
|MIAC
|193
|80
|Grinnell
|Midwest
|192
|80
|Trinity C.
|NESCAC
|192
|80
|Pacific Lutheran
|Northwest
|192
|83
|Lake Forest
|Midwest
|186
|84
|Marymount
|Capital Athletic
|185
|85
|NAZ
|Empire 8
|184
|85
|La Verne
|SCIAC
|184
|87
|Luther
|Liberal Arts
|183
|87
|Catholic UA
|Landmark
|183
|89
|Montclair St.
|Metro
|178
|90
|Ramapo
|Metro
|177
|91
|RIT
|Liberty League
|175
|91
|R-MC
|Old Dominion
|175
|93
|Brandeis
|UAA
|173
|94
|Albright
|Middle Atlantic
|172
|95
|Augustana
|CCIW
|171
|95
|Ohio Wesleyan
|NCAC
|171
|97
|Cal Lutheran
|SCIAC
|169
|98
|Union
|Liberty League
|165
|98
|SUNY Fredonia
|SUNYAC
|165
|100
|Susquehanna
|Landmark
|163
|101
|Carleton
|MIAC
|162
|102
|Middlebury
|NESCAC
|161
|103
|St. Mary’s MD
|Capital Athletic
|158
|103
|UWEC
|WIAC
|158
|105
|Wesleyan
|NESCAC
|156
|106
|Drew
|Landmark
|155
|107
|Babson
|NEWMAC
|153
|108
|Springfield
|NEWMAC
|150
|108
|Berry
|SAA
|150
|110
|Occidental
|SCIAC
|149
|111
|Rhodes
|SAA
|148
|112
|Misericordia
|Middle Atlantic
|145
|113
|St. John’s
|MIAC
|144
|114
|Sewanee
|SAA
|142
|115
|Colby
|NESCAC
|139
|116
|Oberlin
|NCAC
|138
|117
|SUNY Cortland
|SUNYAC
|137
|118
|Willamette
|Northwest
|134
|119
|Wittenberg
|NCAC
|133
|120
|Alfred
|Empire 8
|132
|121
|VASSAR
|Liberty League
|131
|122
|Clarkson
|Liberty League
|129
|123
|L&C
|Northwest
|128
|123
|Baldwin Wallace
|Ohio Athletic
|128
|125
|SUNY Oswego
|SUNYAC
|127
|126
|SUNY Oneonta
|SUNYAC
|126
|127
|Salisbury
|Capital Athletic
|125
|128
|King’s
|Middle Atlantic
|124
|129
|Colorado College
|SCAC
|123
|130
|Frostburg St.
|Capital Athletic
|122
|130
|Scranton
|Landmark
|122
|132
|Norwich
|NEISDA
|121
|133
|Messiah
|Middle Atlantic
|120
|133
|Chapman
|SCIAC
|120
|135
|Wilmington C.
|Ohio Athletic
|119
|136
|Centenary (LA)
|SCAC
|118
|137
|McDaniel
|Centennial
|114
|138
|Skidmore
|Liberty League
|113
|138
|Caltech
|SCIAC
|113
|140
|Staten Island
|CUNYAC
|110
|140
|IWU
|CCIW
|110
|140
|Buffalo St.
|SUNYAC
|110
|143
|Hood
|Middle Atlantic
|109
|143
|SUNY New Paltz
|SUNYAC
|109
|145
|W&J
|Presidents
|108
|146
|Carroll
|CCIW
|107
|147
|Elizabethtown
|Landmark
|106
|147
|Monmouth
|Midwest
|106
|149
|Hamline
|MIAC
|105
|150
|Regis
|NEISDA
|102
|151
|Pacific Oregon
|Northwest
|99
|152
|SUNY Brockport
|SUNYAC
|96
|153
|Pitt-Bradford
|Allegheny Mountain
|85
|154
|Hendrix
|SAA
|84
|155
|Lycoming
|Middle Atlantic
|83
|155
|Bridgewater St.
|NEISDA
|83
|155
|UW-Oshkosh
|WIAC
|83
|158
|Hamilton
|NESCAC
|82
|159
|Ripon
|Midwest
|81
|160
|Marywood
|Landmark
|79
|160
|Olivet
|MIAA
|79
|162
|Alfred State
|Allegheny Mountain
|78
|162
|Macalester
|MIAC
|78
|162
|MSMC
|Skyline
|78
|165
|Transylvania
|Ohio Athletic
|75
|166
|Clark
|NEWMAC
|74
|167
|Penn St. Altoona
|Allegheny Mountain
|73
|167
|Utica
|Empire 8
|73
|167
|SUNY Maritime
|Skyline
|73
|170
|Cabrini
|Allegheny Mountain
|70
|170
|Millikin
|CCIW
|70
|170
|Illinois College
|Midwest
|70
|173
|Wilkes
|Middle Atlantic
|69
|173
|WPUNJ
|Metro
|69
|175
|FDU-Florham
|Middle Atlantic
|68
|175
|Lawrence
|Midwest
|68
|175
|McMurry
|SCAC
|68
|175
|SUNY Potsdam
|SUNYAC
|68
|179
|Saint Lawrence
|Liberty League
|66
|180
|Austin College
|SCAC
|64
|181
|Baruch
|CUNYAC
|63
|181
|UM Dartmouth
|NEISDA
|63
|183
|Beloit College
|Midwest
|57
|184
|Hampden-Sydney
|Old Dominion
|56
|185
|Saint Mary’s MN
|MIAC
|55
|186
|Lebanon Valley
|Middle Atlantic
|52
|187
|Goucher
|Landmark
|51
|188
|North Central
|CCIW
|46
|188
|Stevenson
|Middle Atlantic
|46
|190
|Bard
|Liberty League
|44
|191
|SUNY Cobleskill
|NEAC
|43
|192
|Colby-Sawyer
|NEISDA
|42
|193
|Sarah Lawrence
|Skyline
|41
|194
|Bethany
|Presidents
|36
|195
|Brooklyn
|CUNYAC
|35
|195
|Gordon
|NEISDA
|35
|197
|Lehman
|CUNYAC
|32
|198
|Elms
|NEISDA
|31
|198
|Gallaudet
|NEAC
|31
|200
|Husson
|NEISDA
|30
|201
|Alma College
|MIAA
|29
|202
|Hiram
|NCAC
|27
|203
|Knox College
|Midwest
|24
|204
|Ferrum
|Old Dominion
|22
|205
|Old Westbury
|Skyline
|21
|205
|Purchase College
|Skyline
|21
|207
|Manchester
|Ohio Athletic
|17
|208
|Wells
|NEAC
|16
|209
|York College
|CUNYAC
|10
|209
|SJCME
|NEISDA
|10
