Swimulator NCAA D3 Team Rankings (All Teams)

Swimulator calculates an invite power score for ranking teams by their chances to defeat other teams in an invite style meet (such as a conference meet or nationals).. This score is based on the power point scores of the top 3 events of the top 17 swimmers on a team from times so far this season (no diving included). The Swimulator top 25 rankings are based on this score. I dug a little deeper and grabbed the invite strength score for every team in Division 3. Here’s the D1 rankings posted last week.

These rankings are based on top times, which are mostly achieved at mid season invites, so the order of the top teams hasn’t changed too much since the last time we published the Swimulator top 25 rankings in January. However, this time the list includes every team in the division and I’ve added the ability to click each team’s name to pull up the Swimulator team stats. These include a ranking of the swimmers on each team by power points (the same methodology as the individual power rankings we published last week) and simulated conference and national win percentages.

Women

Team Conference Power Score
1 Emory UAA 683
2 Kenyon NCAC 627
3 Denison NCAC 617
4 NYU UAA 565
5 Johns Hopkins Bluegrass 563
6 Wash U. MO UAA 527
7 MIT NEWMAC 518
8 Chicago UAA 473
9 CMU UAA 470
10 W&L Old Dominion 468
11 Williams NESCAC 463
12 St. Thomas MIAC 394
13 Stevens Empire 8 375
14 Amherst NESCAC 368
15 Rochester UAA 358
16 SUNY Geneseo SUNYAC 356
17 Calvin MIAA 355
17 DePauw NCAC 355
19 Wheaton IL CCIW 354
20 Ithaca Empire 8 351
21 Mary Washington Capital Athletic 349
22 Rensselaer Liberty 346
23 Claremont MS SCIAC 345
24 Bates NESCAC 336
24 Pomona-Pitzer SCIAC 336
26 Case Western UAA 332
27 Rhodes SAA 320
28 UW-L WIAC 317
29 Carthage CCIW 310
29 Tufts NESCAC 310
31 Hope College MIAA 308
31 Grove City Presidents 308
33 Susquehanna Landmark 305
34 Pacific Lutheran Northwest 296
35 Rowan Metro 294
36 John Carroll Ohio Athletic 293
37 Kalamazoo MIAA 288
38 Worcester Poly NEWMAC 286
38 TCNJ Metro 286
40 Centre College SAA 284
41 Albion MIAA 277
41 Connecticut NESCAC 277
43 Franklin Liberal Arts 276
44 Carleton MIAC 275
45 Bowdoin NESCAC 267
45 Springfield NEWMAC 267
45 UW-Whitewater WIAC 267
48 Westminster Presidents 263
49 Arcadia Middle Atlantic 259
50 Wooster NCAC 258
50 BSC SAA 258
52 Widener Middle Atlantic 256
52 Saint Vincent Presidents 256
54 RWU NEISDA 255
55 Gustavus MIAC 249
55 Puget Sound Northwest 249
57 Whitman Northwest 247
58 Wheaton MA NEWMAC 241
59 Hartwick Empire 8 238
59 Union Liberty 238
61 Linfield Northwest 235
62 Whitworth Northwest 230
63 Coast Guard NEWMAC 229
64 Redlands SCIAC 228
65 Middlebury NESCAC 223
65 Wellesley NEWMAC 223
67 St. Olaf MIAC 222
67 UWEC WIAC 222
69 Emory & Henry Old Dominion 221
70 RIT Liberty 220
71 L&C Northwest 217
72 Keene St. NEISDA 216
73 YCP Capital Athletic 211
73 IWU CCIW 211
73 Simmons NEISDA 211
73 Wesleyan NESCAC 211
77 Mount Union Ohio Athletic 210
78 R-MC Old Dominion 209
79 Chapman SCIAC 206
80 Drew Landmark 203
81 NAZ Empire 8 202
81 Catholic UA Landmark 202
83 Messiah Middle Atlantic 201
84 Ramapo Metro 200
85 Sewanee SAA 199
86 Allegheny NCAC 197
87 Transylvania Ohio Athletic 194
88 Ohio Wesleyan NCAC 189
89 Grinnell Midwest 187
89 Ohio Northern Ohio Athletic 187
91 Whittier SCIAC 186
91 UW-Stevens Point WIAC 186
93 Oberlin NCAC 180
94 Lake Forest Midwest 178
94 SUNY Oneonta SUNYAC 178
96 Marymount Capital Athletic 177
96 Wittenberg NCAC 177
98 La Verne SCIAC 175
99 VASSAR Liberty 173
100 Albright Middle Atlantic 172
101 Rose-Hulman CCIW 171
102 Carroll CCIW 170
103 William Smith Liberty 169
104 Berry SAA 168
105 SUNY Cortland SUNYAC 166
106 Scranton Landmark 163
106 Saint Lawrence Liberty 163
106 Colby NESCAC 163
109 Luther Liberal Arts 161
110 Montclair St. Metro 158
111 Occidental SCIAC 157
112 Lawrence Midwest 156
113 Saint Benedict MIAC 155
114 Skidmore Liberty 150
114 Trinity C. NESCAC 150
116 Brandeis UAA 149
117 Frostburg St. Capital Athletic 148
117 W&J Presidents 148
119 Macalester MIAC 147
119 Baldwin Wallace Ohio Athletic 147
121 Coe Liberal Arts 143
121 Misericordia Middle Atlantic 143
123 Smith NEWMAC 142
123 USMMA Skyline 142
125 St. Mary’s MD Capital Athletic 141
126 Salisbury Capital Athletic 140
126 SUNY Brockport SUNYAC 140
128 King’s Middle Atlantic 137
128 Cal Lutheran SCIAC 137
130 SUNY Oswego SUNYAC 136
131 UW-Oshkosh WIAC 135
132 Pacific Oregon Northwest 134
133 MSMC Skyline 133
134 Stevenson Middle Atlantic 132
135 Marywood Landmark 131
136 SUNY New Paltz SUNYAC 130
137 Willamette Northwest 129
138 Behrend Allegheny Mountain 126
139 Mount Holyoke NEWMAC 125
140 Clark NEWMAC 124
141 Augustana CCIW 123
142 Chatham Presidents 122
143 St. Kate’s MIAC 120
144 Alfred Empire 8 119
144 Loras Liberal Arts 119
146 Sarah Lawrence Skyline 118
147 Ripon Midwest 116
148 SUNY Potsdam SUNYAC 109
149 Regis NEISDA 108
149 SUNY Fredonia SUNYAC 108
151 Cabrini Allegheny Mountain 107
152 E. Connecticut NEISDA 104
153 North Central CCIW 101
154 Minnesota-Morris Upper Midwest 100
155 Concordia MIAC 99
156 Baruch CUNYAC 97
156 UNE NEISDA 97
156 Hendrix SAA 97
159 Neb Wesleyan Liberal Arts 96
160 Hamilton NESCAC 94
161 Goucher Landmark 93
162 Hamline MIAC 92
162 Alma College MIAA 92
164 Utica Empire 8 91
164 Saint Mary’s MN MIAC 91
166 Hunter CUNYAC 90
166 Mills Independent 90
168 Clarkson Liberty 88
169 UM Dartmouth NEISDA 86
170 Westfield State NEISDA 85
171 Simpson Liberal Arts 83
172 Norwich NEISDA 80
173 WPUNJ Metro 79
174 Wilmington C. Ohio Athletic 78
175 Elizabethtown Landmark 77
176 Hood Middle Atlantic 75
176 Lycoming Middle Atlantic 75
178 Bridgewater St. NEISDA 74
178 Bridgewater Old Dominion 74
180 Wilkes Middle Atlantic 73
180 Knox College Midwest 73
182 Millikin CCIW 72
183 Colby-Sawyer NEISDA 71
183 Gordon NEISDA 71
185 Alfred State Allegheny Mountain 68
185 Illinois College Midwest 68
187 Olivet MIAA 67
188 Staten Island CUNYAC 63
188 Babson NEWMAC 63
190 Cedar Crest North Eastern 58
190 Caltech SCIAC 58
192 Penn St. Altoona Allegheny Mountain 57
193 Husson NEISDA 56
194 Lebanon Valley Middle Atlantic 55
194 Cazenovia North Eastern 55
194 Buffalo St. SUNYAC 55
197 Franciscan Allegheny Mountain 53
197 SUNY Maritime Skyline 53
199 Hollins Old Dominion 52
200 WestConn NEISDA 50
201 SUNY Cobleskill North Eastern 49
202 FDU-Florham Middle Atlantic 48
202 Manchester Ohio Athletic 48
204 Western NE NEISDA 45
205 St. Joseph’s LI Skyline 44
206 Juniata Landmark 43
206 SJCME NEISDA 43
208 Elms NEISDA 41
208 Purchase College Skyline 41
210 Beloit College Midwest 40
210 Saint Joseph CT NEISDA 40
212 Principia Liberal Arts 39
212 Augsburg MIAC 39
214 Pitt-Bradford Allegheny Mountain 38
214 Brooklyn CUNYAC 38
214 Monmouth Midwest 38
217 Sweet Briar Old Dominion 37
218 Plymouth State NEISDA 36
218 St. Joseph’s Br Skyline 36
220 Lehman CUNYAC 35
221 Hiram NCAC 34
221 Guilford Old Dominion 34
221 Bethany Presidents 34
224 Greensboro Coll. Old Dominion 33
225 Ferrum Old Dominion 28
226 Gallaudet North Eastern 26
226 Old Westbury Skyline 26
228 Bard Liberty 23
229 CNR Independent 20
230 Rhode Island Col NEISDA 19
231 John Jay CUNYAC 18
232 Wells North Eastern 16
233 York College CUNYAC 11

Men

Team Conference Power Score
1 Emory UAA 633
2 Kenyon NCAC 620
3 Johns Hopkins Bluegrass Mountain 605
4 Denison NCAC 604
5 MIT NEWMAC 571
6 Wash U. MO UAA 549
7 NYU UAA 505
8 CMU UAA 499
9 Chicago UAA 471
10 TCNJ Metro 424
11 UW-Stevens Point WIAC 423
12 Rowan Metro 419
13 DePauw NCAC 391
14 Stevens Empire 8 386
15 Tufts NESCAC 380
16 Case Western UAA 376
17 Williams NESCAC 367
18 Calvin MIAA 361
18 Albion MIAA 361
20 Wheaton IL CCIW 359
21 Rose-Hulman CCIW 352
22 Carthage CCIW 346
23 Claremont MS SCIAC 343
24 Worcester Poly NEWMAC 341
24 SUNY Geneseo SUNYAC 341
26 Gettysburg Centennial 339
27 Mary Washington Capital Athletic 336
28 Amherst NESCAC 328
29 Westminster Presidents 327
30 Pomona-Pitzer SCIAC 322
31 W&L Old Dominion 316
32 Connecticut NESCAC 310
33 BSC SAA 309
34 Swarthmore Centennial 308
35 UW-Whitewater WIAC 299
36 Wabash NCAC 295
36 Ohio Northern Ohio Athletic 295
38 Franklin Liberal Arts 290
39 St. Thomas MIAC 281
40 Coast Guard NEWMAC 276
41 Wooster NCAC 268
42 Widener Middle Atlantic 267
43 Rensselaer Liberty League 262
44 Southwestern SCAC 261
45 Whitworth Northwest 258
46 Rochester UAA 257
47 Ithaca Empire 8 256
48 Grove City Presidents 255
49 Ursinus Centennial 253
50 RWU NEISDA 249
51 Trinity U. SCAC 248
52 Bates NESCAC 247
53 Linfield Northwest 246
54 F&M Centennial 233
55 UW-L WIAC 229
56 Hartwick Empire 8 228
56 Keene St. NEISDA 228
56 Puget Sound Northwest 228
59 YCP Capital Athletic 227
59 Kalamazoo MIAA 227
61 St. Olaf MIAC 224
62 Bowdoin NESCAC 220
63 Mount Union Ohio Athletic 219
64 Washington Centennial 215
64 Saint Vincent Presidents 215
66 John Carroll Ohio Athletic 214
66 USMMA Skyline 214
68 Neb Wesleyan Liberal Arts 211
69 Hope College MIAA 210
70 Wheaton MA NEWMAC 209
71 Dickinson Centennial 208
72 Whitman Northwest 207
73 Behrend Allegheny Mountain 204
73 Redlands SCIAC 204
75 Whittier SCIAC 202
76 Allegheny NCAC 201
77 Centre College SAA 200
78 Arcadia Middle Atlantic 196
79 Gustavus MIAC 193
80 Grinnell Midwest 192
80 Trinity C. NESCAC 192
80 Pacific Lutheran Northwest 192
83 Lake Forest Midwest 186
84 Marymount Capital Athletic 185
85 NAZ Empire 8 184
85 La Verne SCIAC 184
87 Luther Liberal Arts 183
87 Catholic UA Landmark 183
89 Montclair St. Metro 178
90 Ramapo Metro 177
91 RIT Liberty League 175
91 R-MC Old Dominion 175
93 Brandeis UAA 173
94 Albright Middle Atlantic 172
95 Augustana CCIW 171
95 Ohio Wesleyan NCAC 171
97 Cal Lutheran SCIAC 169
98 Union Liberty League 165
98 SUNY Fredonia SUNYAC 165
100 Susquehanna Landmark 163
101 Carleton MIAC 162
102 Middlebury NESCAC 161
103 St. Mary’s MD Capital Athletic 158
103 UWEC WIAC 158
105 Wesleyan NESCAC 156
106 Drew Landmark 155
107 Babson NEWMAC 153
108 Springfield NEWMAC 150
108 Berry SAA 150
110 Occidental SCIAC 149
111 Rhodes SAA 148
112 Misericordia Middle Atlantic 145
113 St. John’s MIAC 144
114 Sewanee SAA 142
115 Colby NESCAC 139
116 Oberlin NCAC 138
117 SUNY Cortland SUNYAC 137
118 Willamette Northwest 134
119 Wittenberg NCAC 133
120 Alfred Empire 8 132
121 VASSAR Liberty League 131
122 Clarkson Liberty League 129
123 L&C Northwest 128
123 Baldwin Wallace Ohio Athletic 128
125 SUNY Oswego SUNYAC 127
126 SUNY Oneonta SUNYAC 126
127 Salisbury Capital Athletic 125
128 King’s Middle Atlantic 124
129 Colorado College SCAC 123
130 Frostburg St. Capital Athletic 122
130 Scranton Landmark 122
132 Norwich NEISDA 121
133 Messiah Middle Atlantic 120
133 Chapman SCIAC 120
135 Wilmington C. Ohio Athletic 119
136 Centenary (LA) SCAC 118
137 McDaniel Centennial 114
138 Skidmore Liberty League 113
138 Caltech SCIAC 113
140 Staten Island CUNYAC 110
140 IWU CCIW 110
140 Buffalo St. SUNYAC 110
143 Hood Middle Atlantic 109
143 SUNY New Paltz SUNYAC 109
145 W&J Presidents 108
146 Carroll CCIW 107
147 Elizabethtown Landmark 106
147 Monmouth Midwest 106
149 Hamline MIAC 105
150 Regis NEISDA 102
151 Pacific Oregon Northwest 99
152 SUNY Brockport SUNYAC 96
153 Pitt-Bradford Allegheny Mountain 85
154 Hendrix SAA 84
155 Lycoming Middle Atlantic 83
155 Bridgewater St. NEISDA 83
155 UW-Oshkosh WIAC 83
158 Hamilton NESCAC 82
159 Ripon Midwest 81
160 Marywood Landmark 79
160 Olivet MIAA 79
162 Alfred State Allegheny Mountain 78
162 Macalester MIAC 78
162 MSMC Skyline 78
165 Transylvania Ohio Athletic 75
166 Clark NEWMAC 74
167 Penn St. Altoona Allegheny Mountain 73
167 Utica Empire 8 73
167 SUNY Maritime Skyline 73
170 Cabrini Allegheny Mountain 70
170 Millikin CCIW 70
170 Illinois College Midwest 70
173 Wilkes Middle Atlantic 69
173 WPUNJ Metro 69
175 FDU-Florham Middle Atlantic 68
175 Lawrence Midwest 68
175 McMurry SCAC 68
175 SUNY Potsdam SUNYAC 68
179 Saint Lawrence Liberty League 66
180 Austin College SCAC 64
181 Baruch CUNYAC 63
181 UM Dartmouth NEISDA 63
183 Beloit College Midwest 57
184 Hampden-Sydney Old Dominion 56
185 Saint Mary’s MN MIAC 55
186 Lebanon Valley Middle Atlantic 52
187 Goucher Landmark 51
188 North Central CCIW 46
188 Stevenson Middle Atlantic 46
190 Bard Liberty League 44
191 SUNY Cobleskill NEAC 43
192 Colby-Sawyer NEISDA 42
193 Sarah Lawrence Skyline 41
194 Bethany Presidents 36
195 Brooklyn CUNYAC 35
195 Gordon NEISDA 35
197 Lehman CUNYAC 32
198 Elms NEISDA 31
198 Gallaudet NEAC 31
200 Husson NEISDA 30
201 Alma College MIAA 29
202 Hiram NCAC 27
203 Knox College Midwest 24
204 Ferrum Old Dominion 22
205 Old Westbury Skyline 21
205 Purchase College Skyline 21
207 Manchester Ohio Athletic 17
208 Wells NEAC 16
209 York College CUNYAC 10
209 SJCME NEISDA 10

