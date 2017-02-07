Swimulator NCAA D3 Team Rankings (All Teams)

Swimulator calculates an invite power score for ranking teams by their chances to defeat other teams in an invite style meet (such as a conference meet or nationals).. This score is based on the power point scores of the top 3 events of the top 17 swimmers on a team from times so far this season (no diving included). The Swimulator top 25 rankings are based on this score. I dug a little deeper and grabbed the invite strength score for every team in Division 3. Here’s the D1 rankings posted last week.

These rankings are based on top times, which are mostly achieved at mid season invites, so the order of the top teams hasn’t changed too much since the last time we published the Swimulator top 25 rankings in January. However, this time the list includes every team in the division and I’ve added the ability to click each team’s name to pull up the Swimulator team stats. These include a ranking of the swimmers on each team by power points (the same methodology as the individual power rankings we published last week) and simulated conference and national win percentages.

Women

Men