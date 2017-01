Swimulator Top 25 Rankings for All 3 NCAA Divisions

Swimulator has a top 25 rankings feature separate from it’s national meet simulation feature. The top 25 rankings are based on a power point approach. Power points have fewer problems with unreliable mid season relay rankings or swimmers at mid season meets messing around in non primary events. For example, perennial powerhouse Texas A&M women are ranked 7th in the current national simulation due in part to their current low relay rankings, but are 5th in the power point based top 25 rankings.

The full invite and dual meet team strength power point scores are available by clicking the links in the header for each division below. These power point scores are division specific. The fact that the Emory women’s score of 710 is better than the Stanford women’s score of 684 doesn’t mean Emory women are better than Stanford. It means the Emory women are better than the Stanford women relative to their competition. Also on the Swimulator page, each team name links to a full breakdown of the power point scores of each individual swim for the team and a ranking of the strength of the swimmers on that team based on times this season.

D1 Men:

Rank Team 1 California 2 Stanford 3 Texas 4 Missouri 5 Louisville 6 Arizona 7 Georgia 8 NC State 9 Indiana 10 Alabama 11 Virginia 12 Florida 13 Michigan 14 Arizona St 15 Southern Cali 16 Ohio St 17 Auburn 18 LSU 19 Florida St 20 Notre Dame 21 Texas A&M 22 Denver 23 Penn 24 Georgia Tech 25 Minnesota

D1 Women:

Rank Team 1 Stanford 2 California 3 Georgia 4 Texas 5 Texas A&M 6 Virginia 7 Arizona 8 Southern Cali 9 Louisville 10 Michigan 11 NC State 12 Missouri 13 Indiana 14 UNC 15 Kentucky 16 Minnesota 17 Wisconsin 18 Auburn 19 UCLA 20 Ohio St 21 Florida St 22 LSU 23 Duke 24 Alabama 25 Notre Dame

D2 Men:

Rank Team 1 Drury 2 Lindenwood 3 Queens (NC) 4 UCSD 5 Grand Valley 6 Delta State 7 NMU 8 Wingate 9 Florida Tech 10 Indy 11 West Chester 12 Cal Baptist 13 Bloomsburg 14 Fresno Pacific 15 Limestone 16 Henderson St. 17 Carson-Newman 18 Lewis 19 Simon Fraser 20 Saint Leo 21 Nova S’eastern 22 Truman St. 23 Colorado Mesa 24 St. Cloud St. 25 Bridgeport

D2 Women:

Rank Team 1 Drury 2 Queens (NC) 3 Wingate 4 Lindenwood 5 UCSD 6 Delta State 7 West Chester 8 Grand Valley 9 Truman St. 10 West Florida 11 Fresno Pacific 12 Indy 13 Cal Baptist 14 Carson-Newman 15 Colorado Mesa 16 CSU East Bay 17 NMU 18 St. Cloud St. 19 Saint Leo 20 Simon Fraser 21 MSU Mankato 22 Lewis 23 Nova S’eastern 24 Mines 25 Bloomsburg

D3 Men:

Rank Team 1 Emory 2 Kenyon 3 Denison 4 Johns Hopkins 5 MIT 6 Wash U. MO 7 NYU 8 Chicago 9 CMU 10 TCNJ 11 Rowan 12 UW-Stevens Point 13 Stevens 14 DePauw 15 Tufts 16 Case Western 17 Calvin 18 Albion 19 Wheaton IL 20 Gettysburg 21 Worcester Poly 22 Rose-Hulman 23 Carthage 24 SUNY Geneseo 25 Williams

D3 Women: