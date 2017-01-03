Chase Kalisz Bigger and Stronger: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Chase Kalisz comes away from Rio with Olympic hardware, but it has not gone to his head. He’s sounds very sober about the fact that his last college season was lacking. Chase is happy to be back with his dawgs in Athens. Training in Arizona, focused only on the Olympics, was a little lonely. College life at the University of Georgia is the right balance for him, and he’s optimistic about his season so far.

At the 2016 Georgia Invite he took down a stacked field in the 200 IM, and he split a smokin’ 51.7 100 breast on the 4×100 medley relay. The breast-split surprised him. “I didn’t think I was capable of swimming that fast,” he said, “especially this early in the season.”

The big takeaway? Chase is pumped about his 4:06 400IM in Rio. He did it under pressure and on the biggest stage in sport. Sure, it’s been a year since he trained and raced short course, but that great time and enduring the pressure fortifies his confidence heading into the 2017 NCAA DI Championships this spring.

