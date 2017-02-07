Watanabe’s World Record Follow-up At Konami Open

The 2017 Konami Open is set to get underway the weekend of February 18th and 19th with some of Japan’s biggest stars set to take to the Tatsumi International Swimming Center pool in Tokyo. Although 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino remains on the sidelines until at least April, having undergone elbow surgery late last year, newly-minted World Record Holder Ippei Watanabe will make his post-record debut at the Konami meet.

While competing at the 2017 Kosuke Kitajima Cup, 19-year-old Japanese swimmer Watanabe cranked out a shiny new World Record in the men’s long course meters 200 breaststroke. Firing off a monster 2:06.67 at the same Tatsumi International Swim Center pool, Watanabe became the first man ever to score a sub-2:07 200 breast, easily overtaking the previous world record mark by .34 seconds.The meet invites both internationally proven talent, as well as up and comers within Japan, with a new Junior Final format being introduced this year, the 33rd edition of the meet.2016 Olympic bronze medalist Daiya Seto and 16-year-old, multiple Japanese National Record Holder Rikako Ikee are also scheduled to attend the Konami Open, along with sprinters Katsumi Nakamura, Junya Koga and Miki Uchida.