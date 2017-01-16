Harvard Men and Women Take Victories in Meet Against Penn, Brown

HARVARD VS. PENN VS. BROWN

Results

Hosted by Penn

Friday, January 13th-Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN- Harvard 206, Penn 88

MEN- Harvard 226, Brown 74

MEN- Penn 215.5, Brown 82.5

WOMEN- Harvard 165, Penn 135

WOMEN- Harvard 194, Brown 106

WOMEN- Penn 181, Brown 119

The Harvard men and women were dominant this weekend as they took on Ivy League opponents Penn and Brown. Both squads brought home victories over Penn and Brown. The Penn men and women also added a win to their dual meet records after defeating Brown.

Freshman standout Dean Farris continues to play a big role for Harvard. Farris dominated the 200 free this weekend, busting out a 1:36.68 to win it. He also swam to victory in the 100 free, posting a 44.72 to touch out Penn’s Thomas Dillinger (44.96). In the 50 free, Farris (20.37) took 2nd by a tenth to teammate Steven Tan, who won in 20.27.

Harvard’s freshman talent was a big asset on the women’s side as well. Mikaela Dahlke was a prime example of that, as she won the 200 free in a quick 1:50.12. Dahlke also picked up a 2nd place finish in the 100 free. She clocked a 51.26 to finish just a tenth behind Brown’s Marley Cross, who won in 51.16.

Penn’s Rochelle Dong led the way for the Quakers in their victory over Brown, picking up 2 individual victories. Dong threw down a speedy 23.28 to win the 50 free over teammate Wendy Yang (23.73). Her next win came in the 100 fly, where she clocked a 55.79 to outpace Harvard’s Brittany Usinger (56.07).

PRESS RELEASE – HARVARD MEN

PHILADELPHIA – The Harvard men’s swimming and diving team collected two more victories Saturday, downing Penn and Brown in Philadelphia, to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Ivy League. The Crimson defeated the Quakers, 206-88, and downed the Bears, 226-74.

Competition began Friday evening with the diving portion of the meet. Bobby Ross and David Pfeifer shined on the one-meter, finishing first and second. Ross took top honors with a score of 324.70, while Pfeifer came in at 319.55. On the three-meter, Pfeifer finished third and Ross fifth.

On Saturday afternoon, the Crimson swimmers made a statement with victories in each of the events competed. Standout freshman Dean Farris collected two individual wins and a relay victory. Farris was dominant in the freestyle events, claiming first in the 100 and 200, and second in the 50. In the 100, Farris clocked in at 44.72 and he took the 200 with a 1:36.68. His runner-up showing in the 50 free came to teammate Steven Tan, who touched the wall in 20.27. Tan also led a 1-2 punch for the Crimson in the 100 butterfly with a time of 48.37. Max Yakubovich finished second for Harvard.

Farris, Yakubovich and Tan made up the first three legs of Harvard’s victorious 400 free relay squad. Ed Kim served as the final leg of the quartet that clocked in at 3:00.18. In the 200 medley relay to begin the meet, Shane McNamara combined forces with Tan, Yakubovich and Kim for the victory in 1:28.70. Individually, McNamara earned the victory in the 100 breast with a time of 55.44, as Daniel Chang finished second. Chang was victorious in his own right in the 200 breast, winning with a time of 1:59.74, and also the 100 IM in 1:49.43.

The distance free events also saw Crimson post top performances, as Zach Snyder won the 500 and Brennan Novak claimed the 1000. Snyder took the 500 with his time of 4:28.34, finishing just ahead of Novak. Novak touched in 9:13.09 for the win in the 1000, leading teammate Logan Houck to the wall.

Harvard claimed three of the top four finishes in the 100 back led by Koya Osada‘s 49.42. Daniel Tran finished third and Jack Manchester in fourth. Tran would go on to earn the win in the 200 back with a time of 1:47.09, leading a 1-2-3 Crimson finish that included Manchester and Osada. Christian Carbone led the field in the 200 butterfly with a winning mark of 1:50.89 and Yakubovich finished third.

Harvard’s next opponent is Boston College, as it will host the Eagles next Saturday at Blodgett Pool at 3 p.m. The meet will be broadcast live on the Ivy League Digital Network.

PRESS RELEASE – HARVARD WOMEN

PHILADELPHIA – The Harvard women’s swimming and diving team improved to 5-0 this season against the Ivy League, beating Penn and Brown Saturday in Philadelphia. The Crimson bested the host Quakers, 165-135, while downing the Bears, 194-106.

“We flew diretly into Philadelphia from our winter trip. After an intense week of training, we were excited to race,” said Stephanie Wriede Morawski, The Costin Family Head Coach for Harvard Women’s Swimming and Diving. “Penn and Brown provided excellent competition and pushed us, but our team displayed heart, determination and calmness under pressure. The coaching staff is very proud of them.”

The meet began Friday evening with the Crimson dominating the diving portion of the meet. Harvard claimed the top-four spots in the three-meter event led by Hannah Allchurch‘s 301.40. Jing Leung followed behind by less than two points, and Katie Russ and Alisha Mah had the third and fourth-highest scores. Mah took top honors in the one-meter, posting a score of 287.70. Allchurch and Russ rounded out the top three, all in Harvard’s favor.

The swimmers hit the water Saturday afternoon, with Harvard earning four individual victories and a relay win. Standout freshman Mikaela Dahlke registered Harvard’s first win of the afternoon, capturing the 200 freestyle by .23 with her time of 1:50.12. Dahlke later went on to claim second in the 100 free by just .10, clocking in at 51.26.

The next event, the 100 backstroke, saw the Crimson take the top three finishes. Kristina Li led the trifecta with her time of 56.05. Mei Lynn Colby and Marissa Cominelli came in second and third, respectively.

Willa Wang tacked on another Crimson victory in the 500 free, edging out Penn’s Virginia Burns by just under a second with her finishing mark of 4:55.99. Meagan Popp tagged the wall in third for Harvard. W. Wang also earned a fourth-place finish earlier in the meet in the 1000 free. Popp also earned another top-five finish in the 100 breaststroke, claiming fourth as Harvard top finisher in the event.

The Crimson’s final individual win came in the 200 IM by Sonia Wang. Wang’s 2:05.55 bested Carolyn Yang from Penn for first place. Harvard closed out the meet with a relay triumph in the 400 free. Victoria Chan, Jerrica Li, Daniela Johnson and Dahlke combined for a 3:25.43 to beat Brown’s ‘A’ team wall by 1.15 seconds.

Earlier in the meet, Brittany Usinger turned in a runner-up showing in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:02.53, the top time in the event for a Harvard swimmer this season. Usinger also earned second in the 100 fly, with Colby garnering third.

Kristina Li and S. Wang were among the top contenders in the 200 back, but ultimately took second and third. Colby, Dahlke and Chan earned three of the top-five finishes in the 50 free. Colby was Harvard’s top finisher in third with a 23.87.

Harvard will take the next few weeks off from official competition in preparation for the H-Y-P meet at Yale Feb. 3-4.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN MEN

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming and diving team (7-3, 4-3 Ivy) hosted Brown and Harvard this weekend at Sheerr Pool, defeating the Bears 215.5-82.5 while falling to the undefeated Crimson 206-88.

Andrew Bologna gave the Quakers an early advantage Friday night on the diving board, winning the 3M with a total score of 315.65.

The Red and Blue took to the pool on Saturday after honoring their seniors prior to the day’s events. Kevin Su produced a second-place finish in the 200-yd freestyle with a time of 1:36.16. Hunter Brakovec matched Su’s effort in the 200-yd fly, touching the wall at 1:54.14 for the second spot.

Su delivered another top-three finish in the 100-yd free, part of a 2-3 finish with teammate Thomas Dillinger who came in a shade ahead of Su at 44.96. Dillinger would late complete his day in the 200-yd individual medley with another runner-up finish, clocking a time of 1:49.91

The Quaker men rounded out their meet at Sheerr Pool with a second-place finish in the 400-yd free relay from the foursome of Michael Wen, Zach Fisher, Chris Nicholson and Su.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN WOMEN

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming and diving team (7-3, 4-3 Ivy) hosted Brown and Harvard this weekend at Sheerr Pool in Ivy League play, defeating the Bears 181-119 while suffering a 165-135 loss to the undefeated Crimson.

Senior Rochelle Dong shined all afternoon for the Quakers in her final meet at Sheerr Pool, winning two individual events while also joining the foursome of Libby Jardeleza, Haley Wickham and Wendy Yang to take first in the 200-yd medley relay. Individually, Dong took first in the 50-yd free (23.28), part of a 1-2 sweep with Wendy Yang (23.73), and the 100-yd fly (55.79).

The Red and Blue set the tone early with strong performances from Yang, Madison Visco and Grace Ferry, as the three completed a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1000-yd free.

The Quakers’ success continued with Nancy Hu‘s win in the 200-yd fly (2:02.08) as Annie Tran touched the wall just after Hu for a third-place finish (2:04.68).

Serena Xue and Sydney Tan put together yet another 1-2 sweep for the Quakers in the 200-yd breaststroke in an effort to get even with Harvard. Xue got to the wall at 2:20.13, less than a second before Tan was able to, clocking a 2:20.88.

