George Mason Splits Monday Dual With La Salle At Home

George Mason vs La Salle

Full Results

Monday, January 16th

Hosted by La Salle

25 yards

Men Team Scores: La Salle 212, George Mason 88

Women Team Scores: George Mason 176, La Salle 121

The La Salle Explorers hosted the George Mason Patriots on Monday, with the La Salle men and George Mason women marching to sizeable victories. The La Salle men won by a score of 212-88, while the George Mason women had a closer battle with the Explorers, ultimately winning 176-121.

Women

The Patriot women won 10 of 16 events, with junior Dorothy Reilly leading the way with three individual wins. Reilly was victorious in the 200 fly, 200 back and 100 fly. She was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay for a very impressive 4-for-4 showing at the meet.

Three of their five other individual winners were also part of winning relays. Sydney Fisher (100 free) and Maria Albanese (50 free) swam on both the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays, and Amy Tansill (100 breast) was on the medley relay.

Despite the loss, La Salle had a good showing with six wins. Junior Hannah Elliott won a pair of events in the 200 free and 500 free, and sophomores Collin Kessinger (200 IM) and Olivia DiStefano (100 back) won one event apiece. They also swept the diving events thanks to wins from Sydney Szopo (1-meter) and Dominique Dirienzo (3-meter).

Men

La Salle was incredibly dominant on the men’s side, winning 15 of 16 events. Junior Fabian Bergman led the way with three individual wins, claiming the 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM. He also led off the winning 200 medley relay.

Distance swimmer Mattias Glenesk doubled up, winning both the 500 and 1000 freestyle. Aleksandr Nikolic came away a win in the 200 free and anchored the winning 400 free relay, and Cameron Fadley won the 100 fly and was a member of the 200 medley.

La Salle actually won all 14 pool events, with George Mason’s lone win coming in the 3-meter diving event won by Paul Helfgott.

Despite no wins, George Mason’s swimmers still swam tough with many top finishes, including a 2-3-4 placing in the 1000 free led by Steven Craig, and a pair of runner-ups from Matthew Lynch in the butterfly events.

Press Releases

La Salle Men

PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle Men’s Swimming and Diving team returned to action to host George Mason at Kirk Pool on Monday. The men were able to pick up a commanding win, defeating George Mason by a score of 212-88.

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams are fresh off of a training trip to Florida during the academic winter break. Check out some of what they have been up to in this video.

“I am excited seeing our performances today on the boards and in pool,” said Head Coach Jamie Platt after the event. “The men and women spent plenty of time in Florida and here in Philadelphia preparing for the final stretch of our season. I am pleased with where we are coming off our trips to Orlando and Boca Raton, but we still have 1 month until A10’s. This team is driven and I expect a singular focus on preparation for A10’s the next few weeks.”

The Men’s team won both relays in the event, starting with the 200 medley. Fabian Bergman , Marcus Forsgren , Cameron Fadley , and Sam Odtallah totaled a time of 1:34.64 in the win. Later in the day, the Men also took the 400 free relay. Jerry Gravel , Forsgren, Jakob Bartosiewicz and Aleksandar Nikolic clocked in at 3:11.17 for the win.

The aforementioned Nikolic and Forsgren finished first and second respectively in the 200 free. The two Explorers were joined by sophomore Kyle McElwee in the top three. Nikolic also took first in the 100 free (48.10 seconds).

Bergman and Gravel finished one-two in the 100 back and 200 back. Bergman’s winning time was 51.21 seconds in the 100 back and 1:53.13 in the 200 back. Bergman also took the 200 IM (1:54.84).

Bartosiewicz, a junior, also took first in the 200 fly (1:52.27). Fadley was first in the 100 fly (51.20).

Dimitrije Mladenovic , a junior, finished atop the leaderboard in the 100 breast (59.43 seconds). Freshman Christoff Ras took second, just over a third of a second off Mladenovic. Ras, however, placed first in the 200 breast later in the day (2:07.98) by over four seconds in front of Mladenovic.

Senior Mattias Glenesk ran away with the 1000 free. His official time of 9:39.89 was over five seconds ahead of second place. Glenesk also won the 500 free (4:41.32).

In the 50 free, senior Sam Odtallah took first in a quick 21.62 seconds.

Dylan Yurasits placed first in the 1 meter dive, scoring 310.58. Blake Griffith (272.38) and Chase Ott (249.68) placed third and fourth. Yurasits took second in the 3 meter dive (306.08) while Griffith (268.95) and Ott (246.38) were third and fourth.

The Men’s team will hit the water again in a tri-meet with Fordham and Richmond at Kirk Pool on Saturday at noon.

La Salle Women

PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle Women’s Swimming and Diving team returned to action to host George Mason at Kirk Pool on Monday. The women ultimately fell, 176-121, but were able to win six events.

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams are fresh off of a trip to Florida during the academic winter break. Check out some of what they have been up to in this video.

“I am excited seeing our performances today on the boards and in pool,” said Head Coach Jamie Platt after the event. “The men and women spent plenty of time in Florida and here in Philadelphia preparing for the final stretch of our season. I am pleased with where we are coming off our trips to Orlando and Boca Raton, but we still have 1 month until A10’s. This team is driven and I expect a singular focus on preparation for A10’s the next few weeks.”

Junior Hannah Elliott handily won the 200 free, touching the wall in 1:56.96. Her time was 1.8 seconds ahead of second place. Later in the day, she took the 500 free in an impressive 5:13.16, over four seconds ahead of second place.

Sophomore Olivia DiStefano placed atop the leaderboard in the 100 back with a final time of 58.64 seconds. Classmate Collin Kessinger ran the 200 IM, with a first place finish of 2:14.11.

The La Salle women swept the diving events. In the one meter dive, Sydney Szopo placed first with 221.25 points. Second place went to teammate Dominique Dirienzo (205.20). Dirienzo was later the high scorer in the 3 meter dive with a point total of 229.28. Just behind her, teammate Sydney Szopo finished second (228.53). Both scores were well ahead of their George Mason counterparts.

The Women’s team will hit the water again in a tri-meet with Fordham and Richmond at Kirk Pool on Saturday at noon.

George Mason

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The George Mason women’s swimming and diving team earned a 176-121 victory over La Salle, while the Patriot’s men’s swimming and diving team fell 212-88 to the Explorers on Monday at Kirk Pool in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Mason women’s team won 10 of 16 events, with junior Dorothy Reilly recording an impressive three individual wins.

Reilly finished first in the 100-yard butterfly (59.08), 200-yard butterfly (2:07.20) and 200-yard backstroke (2:07.99) to pace the Patriots.

Senior Sydney Fisher won the 100-yard freestyle (53.28), while sophomore Marla Albanese finished second (55.44) in the event.

Albanese swam to a first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (25.19). Fisher placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (59.38).

Freshman Hannah Ikenberry touched the wall first in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:43.47), with senior Erin Schulte placing second (10:49.19). Ikenberry continued the strong outing with a second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:17.42), with sophomore Christina McLemore just behind in third (5:18.76).

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Mason junior Amy Tansill claimed the top spot (1:07.12) while junior Allison Barahona finished second (1:09.41). Tansill also placed second in the 200-yard IM (2:15.85).

Mason claimed three of the top four spots in the 200-yard breaststroke. Senior Sarah Brallier won the event (2:24.47), Barahona finished second (2:27.21) and junior Gretchen Roesel placed fourth (2:28.78). Brallier also notched a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.76).

Senior Steff Maurer posted a second place finish in both the 50-yard freestyle (25.35) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:08.09).

The women’s team won both relays in the meet. The combination of Fisher, Tansill, Reilly and Albanese began the afternoon with a win in the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.78). Later in the day, junior Rachel Williams , Fisher, Maurer and Albanese captured first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:36.36).

In the deep end of the pool, sophomore Lydia Alexander placed third in both the one-meter (161.10) and three-meter dive (177.45), while classmate Melanie Howard-Hutton finished fourth in both the one-meter (148.88) and three-meter (153.98) springboard events.

On the men’s side, junior Matthew Lynch finished second in both the 100-yard butterfly (51.60) and 200-yard butterfly (1:52.93). Lynch also placed second in the 200-yard IM (1:58.32).

In the 1,000-yard freestyle, junior Steven Craig was second (9:45.43), freshman Attila Kiss finished third (9:47.75) and sophomore Leonis Lau was fourth (10:00.72). Kiss also recorded a second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (4:44.04), with Craig placing third (4:45.82) in the event.

Senior Zepher Begnell placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (22.02), junior Alec Morin finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (48.19) and senior Evan Owens was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.47).

Freshman Logan Eubanks finished third in both the 100-yard backstroke (53.02) and 200-yard backstroke (1:56.76).

The combination of freshman Christopher Stankiewicz , Morin, Eubanks, and Begnell began the day with a second place finish in the 200-yard medley relay (1:36.30). The group of Morin, Owens, Stankiewicz, and Begnell placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:13.15).

On the boards, senior Paul Helfgott won the three-meter dive with a score of 312.98 and placed second in the one-meter event with a score of 276.38.

The Patriots return to action in a tri-meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 against Army West Point and Boston University at 12 p.m. at Crandall Pool in West Point, N.Y.