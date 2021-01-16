Harnish Triples, Magahey Goes 1:36.8 200 Free as UGA Flattens South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA V. GEORGIA

January 16, 2021

Athens, GA

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

WOMEN’S MEET

Score Georgia 184, South Carolina 116



Georgia handled the visiting Gamecock women, keying on a triple in three different strokes from senior standout Courtney Harnish.

South Carolina struck first, in what would end up being one of their only wins, taking the 200 medley relay in 1:40.27 ahead of UGA’s 1:40.26. South Carolina freshman Bella Pantano was 25.82 leading things off, well ahead of Georgia’s Callie Dickinson (26.73), and Taylor Steele (27.64) was virtually even with UGA breaststroker Zoie Hartman (27.64). Gamecock Janie Smith was 24.18, giving a tenth back to UGA’s Harnish(24.08), and Emma Alexander (22.63) held off Bulldog freshman Maxine Parker (22.00) to give South Carolina the early lead.

Between the medley relay and the first diving break, though, UGA took control, not giving up an event. Harnish was the Bulldogs’ star today, picking up three individual victories. She first took the 100 back (54.33) in a tight win over Pantano (54.94), as Pantano came just .3 off of her lifetime best. Harnish came out of the diving break with a 49.45 win in the 100 free, and in the penultimate individual pool event, she took the 100 fly (53.33).

Parker snagged victories in the 50 free (22.58) and 200 free (1:48.64) and Hartman won the 100 breast (1:00.34) as part of UGA’s early streak.

The Gamecocks fought back in the latter part of the meet, though. That included back-to-back wins after Harnish’s 100 free victory: Mari Kraus led a 1-2 finish in the 200 back (1:58.51) with Erynn Black (2:00.46), while Steele dominated the 200 breast (2:16.07).

Georgia diver Tally Brown swept both boards, and Parker (49.69) and Hartman (49.59) led the 400 free relay to the victory as UGA picked up the dual meet win. Notably, star breaststroker/IMer Danielle Dellatorre and Gabi Fa’amausili were no-shows at this meet for UGA.

MEN’S MEET

Score Georgia 179.5, South Carolina 103.5



The UGA men had no trouble downing South Carolina, getting off to a medley relay win with a 1:27.80.

Following that, the Bulldogs went 1-2-3 in the 1000 free, 200 free and 100 back. In the 200 free, Jake Magahey took the win by over a second, posting a 1:36.88. In his Georgia debut, after joining at the semester break, Hong Kong national Wesley Ng edged out Javier Acevedo (48.28) and Camden Murphy (48.77) in the 100 back, clocking a 48.19.

Magahey added another win in the 500 free, posting a 4:27.09 as UGA successfully completed another 1-2-3 sweep. In the 50 free, Magahey wound up in a tie for first with South Carolina’s AJ Ross (20.53). It would be the only win for the Gamecocks today.

Murphy, though exhibitioned, was the top finisher in the 100 fly at 47.55, and in the 200 fly, it was Andrew Abruzzo (1:47.16). Abruzzo also took the 400 IM, going 3:52.58. Jack Dalmolin was another doubler-winner for the Bulldogs, joining Magahey. Dalmolin picked up both breaststroke events, going 55.08 in the 100 and 2:00.27 in the 200; South Carolina’s Jordan Yip was close behind Dalmolin there, going 2:00.67 for second.

UGA won the 400 free relay with their B relay at 2:59.74, with South Carolina’s A getting a 44.1 anchor from Phil Costin and coming within a second of the Bulldogs. Georgia freshman Luca Urlando was a notable absence for the UGA men today.