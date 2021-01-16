Nic Fink is Shooting for 59s for In Season 100 Breast (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- January 14-17, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, Texas
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- How To Watch
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS
- PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017
- U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29
- Nic Fink, ABSC, 1:00.84
- Cody Miller, SAND, 1:01.42
- Will Licon, TXLA, 1:01.64
Coming off of his standout ISL season, Nic Fink picks up the win here in the men’s 100 breast in 1:00.84, pulling away from the pack over the last 25 meters.
The 27-year-old, who was dealing with a wrist injury prior to swimming in the ISL a few months ago, is in the ballpark of where he was at the two PSS meets in early 2020. In Knoxville back in January he went 1:00.00, while two months later in Des Moines Fink clocked 1:00.52.
Cody Miller, who put up a very strong 59.65 at the U.S. Open, nabbed second in 1:01.42, with Will Licon (1:01.64) and Kevin Cordes (1:01.83) third and fourth.
Maybe a little surprising was Andrew Wilson back in sixth (1:02.44) after going 59.58 a few months ago.