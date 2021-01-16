Nic Fink is Shooting for 59s for In Season 100 Breast (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Coming off of his standout ISL season, Nic Fink picks up the win here in the men’s 100 breast in 1:00.84, pulling away from the pack over the last 25 meters.

The 27-year-old, who was dealing with a wrist injury prior to swimming in the ISL a few months ago, is in the ballpark of where he was at the two PSS meets in early 2020. In Knoxville back in January he went 1:00.00, while two months later in Des Moines Fink clocked 1:00.52.

Cody Miller, who put up a very strong 59.65 at the U.S. Open, nabbed second in 1:01.42, with Will Licon (1:01.64) and Kevin Cordes (1:01.83) third and fourth.

Maybe a little surprising was Andrew Wilson back in sixth (1:02.44) after going 59.58 a few months ago.