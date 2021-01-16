Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nic Fink is Shooting for 59s for In Season 100 Breast (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

  • PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29
  1. Nic Fink, ABSC, 1:00.84
  2. Cody Miller, SAND, 1:01.42
  3. Will Licon, TXLA, 1:01.64

Coming off of his standout ISL season, Nic Fink picks up the win here in the men’s 100 breast in 1:00.84, pulling away from the pack over the last 25 meters.

The 27-year-old, who was dealing with a wrist injury prior to swimming in the ISL a few months ago, is in the ballpark of where he was at the two PSS meets in early 2020. In Knoxville back in January he went 1:00.00, while two months later in Des Moines Fink clocked 1:00.52.

Cody Miller, who put up a very strong 59.65 at the U.S. Open, nabbed second in 1:01.42, with Will Licon (1:01.64) and Kevin Cordes (1:01.83) third and fourth.

Maybe a little surprising was Andrew Wilson back in sixth (1:02.44) after going 59.58 a few months ago.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!