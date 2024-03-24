Gretchen and Alex Walsh FULL 100 Free/200 Breast Post Race Interview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Virginia teammates and sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh swept their individual events at the NCAA Championships, going 6-for-6 en route to helping UVA win their 4th consecutive team title. The Walsh sisters give us their thoughts on their races and moving into the long course season next.