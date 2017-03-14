Greensboro Sectionals Day 4: Hauder Wins 100 Free/200 IM Double

2017 GREENSBORO SECTIONALS

March 9-12, 2017

Greensboro Aquatic Center- Greensboro, NC

Hosted by STAR Aquatics

Meet Info

Live Results

SwimMAC’s Caroline Hauder pulled off a successul double on the final night of competition at the 2017 Speedo Southern Zone Sectionals in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the first race of the night, Hauder knocked over half a second off her personal best time in the 100 free. She won the race in a quick 49.77, breaking 50 seconds for the first time. Finishing narrowly behind for the silver was ABSC’s Danielle Dellatorre, who also broke 50 seconds for the first time with her 49.97.

Following up on her 100 free victory, Hauder returned to the pool for the 200 IM final. She was just a half second shy of her best time, winning gold and dominating the field with her 1:58.91. She was over 2 seconds ahead of anyone else, as teammate Julia Menkhaus finished 2nd in 2:00.97. Jane Donahue completed the podium sweep for SwimMAC, taking 3rd in 2:01.38.

On the men’s side, Noah Hensley put up a highlight swim in the 200 back. Hensley, who made the decision to transfer from Florida State to NC State back in September, dropped 7 tenths off his best time, flipping in 50.65 en route to a personal best 1:45.55 for gold. Behind him, Georgia commit Talmadge Davis shaved a hundredth off his best time, turning in a 1:47.27 for silver.

Additional Event Winners: