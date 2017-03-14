GSC’s Main Tops Lavado in 100 Free to Close Plantation Sectionals

2017 PLANTATION SECTIONALS

March 9-12, 2017

Plantation Aquatic Complex- Plantation, FL

Hosted by Plantation Swim Team

Long Course Meters

Meet Info

Gator Swim Club’s Corey Main wrapped up the 2017 Speedo Southern Zone Sectionals in Plantation, Florida with another title. Main went up against Venezuelan Olympian Marcos Lavado in the 100 free. Main jumped out to the realy lead in 24.41, while Lavado flipped in 25.28. He extended his lead on the back half, charging to a 50.62 victory to finish a second ahead of Lavado (51.68). Runar Borgen (52.26) rounded out the podium, out-touching Jorge Depassier (52.30) for bronze.

Lavado picked up a gold of his own just one event earlier. He battled closely with Mack Darragh for the 200 fly title at the beginning of the session. Lavado took it out in 58.19 en route to his 2:01.14 victory, while Darragh followed with a 2:01.79 for the silver. Picking up bronze was Sean Campsie in 2:07.09.

The women’s 200 fly staged another close race, as 16-year-olds Mabel Zavaros and Mary Smutny battled down the stretch. Zavaros, a Canadian junior standout, won the race in 2:14.13, while Smutny followed in 2:14.85. That was a new best time by over 2 seconds for Smutny, who came into the meet with a lifetime best of 2:16.59.

