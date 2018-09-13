Greensboro Aquatic Center Adds Fourth Pool To Complex

The Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina announced in July the construction of a fourth pool to add to their complex.

The $8.2 million bid from Shelco Construction will be connected to the existing GAC and will provide an additional 19 short course lanes and 8 long course lanes. The addition will enhance the facility’s offerings, including increased lane space for various teams and recreational members.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center first opened in August 2011. The 78,323-square-foot indoor facility features 3 (soon-to-be 4) main pools to accommodate the needs of all major aquatic sports- swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, water polo, and others.

Construction was scheduled to begin on August 7th and is projected to be completed by June 2019.

USA Swimming selected Greensboro to host 2 USA Swimming National meets this winter, totaling 4 major national meets for the 2018-2019 season:

The 2018 Winter National Championships will be in long course meters and serve as an opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials.