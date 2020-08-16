Grace Sheble Goes Lifetime Best 2:13.57 200 Breast at NOVA Intrasquad

NOVA SEND OFF INTRASQUAD MEET

August 14-16, 2020

Richmond, VA

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘NOVA SEND OFF INTRA SQUAD MEET’

NOVA of Virginia hosted another intrasquad this weekend, and NC State ’25 commit Grace Sheble won all four events with a best time among them.

Sheble’s lifetime best came in the 200 breast, where she lopped 1.75 seconds off of her old best to hit a 2:13.57. She was within a second of her lifetime best in the 200 fly with a 1:57.95, while she was less than a tenth off of her 55.19 lifetime best in the 100 fly with a 55.25. Sheble was also 1:49.84 to take the 200 free.

Josephine Fuller, a Tennessee ’25 commit, won three races and took second in a fourth event. She swept the backstrokes, going 54.39 in the 100 and 1:57.82 in the 200, and also won the 50 free (24.45). In the 100 fly, she was 55.88 behind Sheble.

Rising high school junior Zoe Dixon took the 400 IM with a 4:15.84, while she was second in the 200 back (1:58.95) and third in the 200 fly (2:00.78) and 200 free (1:51.19). In the 500 free, she posted a 4:59.27, a lifetime best by 3.2 seconds and her first swim under five minutes in the event.

Aidan Duffy had a very strong weekend on the boys’ side, winning all five of his events with one best time among them. His personal best came in the 500 free, where he dropped 1.37 seconds to go 4:38.64. Meanwhile, he won both breaststrokes (58.06/2:02.49), the 200 free (1:40.97) and the 400 IM (3:56.98).

