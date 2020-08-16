Tennessee Commit Kate McCarville Wins Six Events at Springfield Aquatics Dual

BERZERKER V. SPRINGFIELD AQUATICS DUAL

August 15-16, 2020

Joplin, MO

Short course yards (SCY) / Long course meters (LCM)

Missouri clubs Berzerker Swimming and Springfield Aquatics held a dual meet this weekend, with a Saturday morning session in yards and a Sunday session in long course meters.

SHORT COURSE DUAL

Springfield’s Aubree Brouwer, who finished fourth in the 100m breast at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships last summer, won the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.95. Her lifetime best is a 1:01.54 from January. Arkansas ’25 commit Olivia Mendenhall of Springfield clocked a 1:04.95 for second, roughly 1.5 seconds off of her lifetime best.

Mendenhall would go on to win the 200 breast in a 2:20.06. Brouwer later went a lifetime best 55.83 to easily claim the 100 fly, the only finisher under 56.

Tennessee ’25 commit Kate McCarville of Springfield Aquatics won three events. She first posted a 1:50.08 in the 200 free while later going 1:59.35 to claim the 200 fly. In the 200 IM, she won in 2:02.08, with Brouwer second in 2:06.46.

Springfield’s Oleksii Khnykin of NCAA Division II powerhouse Drury won three events, going 20.72 in the 50 free, 44.98 in the 100 free and 48.88 in the 100 fly. Berzerker’s Ben Hines, an Alabama ’25 commit, was second to Khnykin in the 100 free (45.71).

LONG COURSE DUAL

McCarville easily took three wins once again, first going 2:06.28 in the 200 free. The only entrant in the women’s 200 fly, she posted a 2:15.76, less than three seconds from her lifetime best of 2:13.16. Today, McCarville opted for the 100 fly instead of the 200 IM, winning the former with a 1:02.29.

This morning, Mendenhall got the better of Brouwer in the 100 breast, 1:13.84 to 1:14.12. It was all Mendenhall in the 200 breast, which Brouwer didn’t race; Mendenhall was 2:45.34 there.

Brouwer did get a win, clocking a 2:28.03 to take the 200 IM.

Khnykin hit three wins again, in the same events. He was 23.78 in the 50 free, 53.84 in the 100 free and 57.45 in the 100 fly. Hines came close to edging him out in the 100 fly, settling for second at 57.73.