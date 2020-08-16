Taylor Bernosky (2021) Sends Verbal Pledge to George Washington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Taylor Bernosky from Scottsdale, Arizona has announced her intention to swim for George Washington University in the class of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at George Washington University! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for helping me get to this point! Raise High!!!”

A rising senior at Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, Bernosky swims year-round with Scottsdale Aquatic Club and specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle and butterfly. In her three years of high school swimming thus far, Bernosky has finaled in six individual events at Arizona High School’s AIA Division III State Championships. As a freshman she was 5th in the 500 free (5:26.78) and 6th in the 100 fly (1:00.93); the following year she took 3rd in the 500 (5:13.01) and 4th in the 200 free (1:56.60). This past season she came in 3rd in both the 200/500 freestyle events at the Division III Meet (1:55.13/5:07.42) and then finished 8th in the 500 (5:10.93) at the AIA Meet of Champions.

Bernosky is a Futures qualifier in the 500/1000/1650 free. She had a big meet in December at Gulf Swimming Senior Championships, coming in 3rd in the mile, 4th in the 1000, 6th in the 500, 11th in the 200 free, 19th in the 200 fly, and 23rd in the 100 fly. She left The Woodlands with new PBs in the 50 free, 200 free, 1000 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. In February, at the Arizona LSC Senior Open Championships, she took 5.5 seconds off her previous PB in the 500 free with her second-place finish of 4:56.80.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:07.77

1000 free – 10:07.71

500 free – 4:56.80

200 free – 1:52.96

200 fly – 2:09.38

100 fly – 59.00

George Washington won its first Atlantic-10 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship this past season. Bernosky’s best times would have scored 13th in the mile and in the B final of the 500 free.

