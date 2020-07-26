Gose Close To 200 Free PB As Wellbrock Wraps Up 800 Free In Magdeburg

2020 MAGDEBURG SWIM MEET

The 2020 Magdeburg Swim Meet wrapped up tonight in Germany, with European Junior champion Isabel Gose putting on a show once again.

After her impressive performance in the 400m free last night to establish a new German Age Record, the 18-year-old doubled up with a 200m free win in a time of 1:57.97. Representing the only swimmer to dip under the 2:00 barrier (or 2:02 barrier, for that matter), split 57.78/1:00.19 to get on the board in the 2nd fastest time of her career.

Gose’s lifetime bests rests at the 1:57.51 she put up last year in Kazan for European Junior Championships gold. Gose also won the women’s 50m free this evening, stopping the clock in 26.29 to stand atop the podium again.

Winning the men’s 800m free this evening was double world champion Florian Wellbrock. Wellbrock fired off a time of 7:51.46 to win handily, adding to his stellar 14:53.62 1500m free from last night.

Wellbrock owns a personal best of 7:43.03 in this event, a time he logged in April of 2019 in Stockholm. His performance here is situated just outside his own list of top 10 personal performances.

Additional winners on the night included Aliena Schmidtke wrapping up 100m fly gold in 1:00.18 0ver veteran and 200m fly winner here Franziska Hentke (1:00.62). Hentke went on to take the 400m IM, however, hitting 4:49.52 for the only sub-5:00 effort of the field.

The women’s 800m free saw Sarah Koehler get to the wall nearly 30 seconds ahead of the pack, clinching victory in 8:32.89.