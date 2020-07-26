Introducing Hungary’s 17-Year-Old 4:15/1:59 IMer Hubert Kos

4 NATIONS MEET

There were several standout performances at the 4 Nations Meet in Hungary that just wrapped up today in Budapest.

World record holder Kristof Milak, multi-Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu, and NCAA champion Felix Auboeck were all in the water on the final day, but it was 17-year-old Hubert Kos who made his mark in a big way to close out the 3-day affair.

Kos of Hungary is no stranger to the podium, having had a breakthrough meet at last year’s European Youth Olympic Festival. There in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kos wreaked havoc on the silver medal tier, taking runner-up across the men’s 100m back (56.36), 100m fly (53.54), 200m IM (2:02.60) and 400m IM (4:20.90).

However, flash forward to this 4 Nations Meet and Kos entered entirely new territory in the IM events to reintroduce himself to the world.

First, in the long IM, Kos crushed a new lifetime best of 4:15.77 to take the silver behind winner David Verraszto. That result knocked over a second off of his prelim time of 4:16.86, with both outings representing the teen’s first-ever performances under the 4:20 threshold.

With his 4:15.77 result, Kos’ established a new Hungarian National Age Record for 17-year-olds, overtaking the previous record of 4:17.72 Verraszto put on the books in 2005. Kos now owns the Hungarian National Age Records for 14 (4:29.38), 15 (4:22.38), 16 (4:20.90), and now 17-year-olds.

For perspective, Kos’ 4:15.77 record would insert him into slot #10 among the United States’ all-time men’s 17-18 performers, situating him ahead of the likes of Andrew Seliskar and Erik Vendt at that age – with Kos just 17.

The final night of competition in Budapest saw Kos rip a head-turning 1:59.06 in the men’s 200m IM to grab gold easily. He landed lane 4 by way of his 2:02.78 morning swim, a time that was just over a second outside his lifetime best of 2:01.50 he notched this past February.

This evening, however, Kos staked his claim with a statement swim of 1:59.06 to get under the 2:00 barrier for the first time in his career. In doing so, Kos became Hungary’s first-ever teenager to log a time under 2:00, overtaking the previous Hungarian Age Record for 17-year-olds of 2:01.13 held by Marton Barta.

Again for perspective, Kos’ sub-2:00 effort would rank him #3 among the United States’ all-time 200m IM performers for men aged 17-18. Kos would rank ahead of Michael Andrew, Jake Foster, and Gunnar Bentz, with the kid just 17 years of age as of today.