Big Ten Champ Drew Loy Now Training Under Gregg Troy at Gator Swim Club

Two-time 2020 Big Ten Champion Drew Loy has joined Gregg Troy’s training group in Gainesville following his graduation from Ohio State. Loy, a star for the Buckeyes, capped his collegiate career at Big Tens earlier this year, where he won both the 200 IM and 200 free. Loy claimed the Big Ten title in the 200 free with an IU Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center pool record. In addition to the 2 Big Ten titles this year, Loy also came in 2nd in the 100 free.

Drew Loy lifetime bests:

SCY

50 free – 19.40

100 free – 42.21

200 free – 1:31.88

200 IM – 1:41.36

LCM

50 free – 22.55

100 free – 49.65

200 free – 1:49.18

Loy joins Troy’s training group, which already features superstar sprinter Caeleb Dressel and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte. A few of the other swimmers in the group include recently graduated Florida Gator Khader Baqlah, who is also a member of the Jordan National Team, Florida grad Enzo Martinez, as well as Tom Peribonio, a graduate of South Carolina, and star Ecuadorian swimmer. The group has also had a number of current NCAA swimmers visit to train, including Loy’s OSU teammate Paul DeLakis, who is a rising senior for the Buckeyes.