Golden In the Pool and Out, Michael Phelps Hits A Hole in 1 on the Links

Some swimmers excel in the pool but not on dry land, while others are athletes through and through. Unsurprisingly, the GOAT Michael Phelps seems to fit into the latter category.

Phelps, who lives in Arizona, which is the 2nd most popular state for golf according to golf.com, achieved a rare feat among even the most dedicated golfers this week: a hole in one.

Though Phelps seemed pleased with his result, his wife Nicole was ecstatic. MP, meanwhile, simply shrugs and says, “Number two.”

Phelps presumably nailed this shot with his custom-made golf clubs, which showcase 28 stars on each club, representing the 28 medals he has won in Olympic competition. Phelps once also sank a 159-foot putt, possibly the longest-ever on live television, at the 2012 Dunhill Links Pro Am Championship in Scotland.

Following his first retirement from swimming at the conclusion of the 2012 London Olympic Games, where Phelps won 4 gold and 2 silver medals, the Baltimore Bullet delved deeper into the world of golf, a sport he had long enjoyed but never prioritized over swimming. Finally, in 2013, Phelps was able to flip the script and focus on golf, even being the subject of Golf Channel reality series The Haney Project.

Of course, Phelps would come back to the pool and officially retire from swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he claimed another 5 gold and 1 silver medals, bringing his career total to 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which are gold.