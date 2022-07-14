Daily Swim Coach Workout #715

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Saturday [1/16/21]

C2/W2

Mindset (Schooling beat Phelps “on the Bus”)

Best of what you have at each moment

4×75 fr/bk/fr

5×50 drop breath fr

12×25 [3pullouts/6 padpush/3knuckle]

Free Combo drill review with purposes 6×25

6×50 free perfect :45

wall kicks/bottom shooters/vert kick series 200

8×25 build g3-5 @ Coach

100 g1 form flow

Race set

20×50 @2:00

[8 as 3Prime A/1 Prime B, All From [email protected] Pace!]

8×25 recovery [2slomo/2scull/2slomo/2drill]

[6 as Free, Heat 1 blocks, middles :10 back, heat 2 push same time]

8×25 recovery same

[4 as 1 each, switch-heat 2 blocks for rest of set/ h1push]

8×25 recovery same

[2 prime]

8×25 recovery same

kick/pull/swim flow set

6×25 kick

4×50 pull

2×100 swim

PFS

4×50 u/oporp

8×50 bk/fr 5 dolphins!!

hypoxic series

100 wd no gear

