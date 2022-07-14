Daily Swim Coach Workout #715

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Saturday [1/16/21]
C2/W2
Mindset (Schooling beat Phelps “on the Bus”)
Best of what you have at each moment
4×75 fr/bk/fr
5×50 drop breath fr
12×25 [3pullouts/6 padpush/3knuckle]
Free Combo drill review with purposes 6×25
6×50 free perfect :45
wall kicks/bottom shooters/vert kick series 200
8×25 build g3-5 @ Coach
100 g1 form flow
Race set
20×50 @2:00
[8 as 3Prime A/1 Prime B, All From [email protected] Pace!]
8×25 recovery [2slomo/2scull/2slomo/2drill]
[6 as Free, Heat 1 blocks, middles :10 back, heat 2 push same time]
8×25 recovery same
[4 as 1 each, switch-heat 2 blocks for rest of set/ h1push]
8×25 recovery same
[2 prime]
8×25 recovery same
kick/pull/swim flow set
6×25 kick
4×50 pull
2×100 swim
PFS
4×50 u/oporp
8×50 bk/fr 5 dolphins!!
hypoxic series
100 wd no gear
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
