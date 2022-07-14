Columbia Sectionals Day 1: Ali Khalafalla Clocks 49.80 100 Free

2022 REGION VIII SPEEDO SUMMER SECTIONALS

July 13-16, 2022

Columbia, MO

Mizzou Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

The Speedo Sectionals meet in Columbia, MO kicked off tonight, featuring some of the top swimmers from the middle of the country. Egyptian Olympian Ali Khalafalla won the men’s 100 free in 49.80, getting his hand on the wall 1.33 seconds ahead of the field.

The men’s 50 fly saw some speedy performances as well, led by Mizzou’s Daniel Wilson, who finished in 23.52. He was just ahead of Khalafalla (23.84), as well as NC State’s Aiden Hayes (23.88).

Mizzou also picked up a win in the women’s 100 free, where Sierra Smith clocked a 56.55, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 57 seconds. The swim marks a personal best for Smith, and her first time under 57 seconds in the event. Mizzou’s Grace Hanson took the women’s 50 fly in 27.34.

It was Empire KC Swim Club 16-year-old Avery Karl who finished 2nd in both the women’s 100 free and 50 fly. In the 100 free, Karl swam a 57.12, marking a new lifetime best. The 27.37 she swam for 2nd in the 50 fly marked a personal best by nearly 5 seconds.

Tsunami Swim Team of KC 18-year-old Alec Enyeart was dominant in the men’s 800 free, swimming an 8:02.90. The swim comes in just a bit off his personal best of 7:58.68, which he swam at the end of April at the U.S. International Team Trials.

Other Day 1 Event Winners