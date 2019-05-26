Gianluca Urlando Goes Another Lifetime Best in 100 Fly Finals at Zajac

2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL MEET

American 17-year old Gianluca Urlando shaved another few hundredths off his personal best time in the 100 meter fly on Saturday evening in Vancouver. He swam a 52.04, which bettered his 52.12 from prelims as the 2nd-best time in 17-18 age group history.

Only the legendary swimmer Michael Phelps has been better as an 18 & under thanks to a 51.10 that he swam in 2003 – which at the time was a World Record.

Urlando opened in 24.59 and closed in 27.45 – that’s effectively the same splitting as in prelims (24.59/27.57). He’s now won all 3 finals that he’s swum at this meet, and posted lifetime bests in each of those events. On Friday, he won the 200 free (1:47.56 in prelims) and the 50 fly (24.15). On Saturday, he was the top qualifier in the 200 IM in prelims (2:00.94 – not a best time) but scratched the final. 18-year old Finlay Knox won that 200 IM in his absence in 2:02.19. That’s the fastest he’s been in a non-national/international championship meet.

In the women’s 100 fly, American 16-year old Torri Huske won in 59.33. That came within a few hundredths of her lifetime best that was done at Winter Nationals in 59.27. Fellow American Olivia Bray took 2nd in 59.48. She’s already been 58.3 this year.

Huske later doubled up with a win in the 50 free in 25.45 (her best time is 25.42). She tied with Canadian Sarah Fournier (best time 25.33) for the win. That time by Fournier matches her top result from the Canadian World Championship Trials in April.

Other Day 2 Winners: