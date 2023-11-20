Germany’s Isabel Gose Puts Up #1 400 Free Time In The World This Season

2023 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 German Short Course Championships wrapped up from Wuppertal but not before the likes of Angelina Kohler, Isabel Gose, Sven Schwarz and Chad Le Clos locked down additional hardware to close the competition.

As for Kohler, the 23-year-old grabbed her 4th gold of these championships en route to topping the women’s 100m fly podium. The Berliner stopped the clock in a time of 57.22 to complete her sweep of the discipline.

Kohler led a trio of women who dipped under the minute threshold in the final, with Kiley Wilhelm and Alina Baievych also landing on the podium. Wilhelm notched 58.33 for silver while Baievych bagged bronze in 59.75.

Kohler’s 57.22 was about a second off her lifetime best of 56.20 in this event, a time she produced for 4th place at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. However, it was enough to insert the German into the season’s world rankings list in slot #2.

Gose followed up her decisive 1500m free victory with another podium-topping performance in the 400m free.

The 21-year-old earned a mark of 3:59.72 to beat the field by 4 seconds, putting up her 2nd-best outing ever in the process. Her lifetime best remains at the 3:58.91 logged this same time last year.

However, Gose now checks in as the #1 swimmer in the world this season and the sole competitor to have dipped under the 4:00 threshold in the 4free event.

Representing SG Frankfurt, Olympic champion Le Clos remarkably gathered his 7th gold of these championships.

The 31-year-old South African completed his campaign with a victory in the 100m fly, hitting a result of 50.18. Philip Heintz was next to the wall in 51.89 while Ramon Klenz posted 51.82 as the bronze medalist.

Le Clos is already situated as the 2nd-best performer worldwide on the season, courtesy of the 49.72 he established in Poland last month.

Finally, 20-year-old Sven Schwarz added the men’s 400m free win to his impressive 800m free victory from earlier in the meet.

The U23 champion nabbed gold in 3:42.90 to beat the field by over 4 seconds en route to putting up a new lifetime best. Entering this competition, Schwarz’s career-quickest rested at the 3:43.17 turned in 3 years ago.

Henning Muehlleitner snagged silver in 3:47.26 while Simon Reinke hit 3:48.40 for 3rd place. Open water Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock was also in the race, settling for 4th place in 3:49.76.

Additional Winners