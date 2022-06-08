Georgia Tech Picks Up Verbal From FSHAA State Champion Sabyne Brisson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Sabyne Brisson, a Florida 3A State High School champion in the 100 breast, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Georgia Tech. Brisson will graduate from Naples High School in 2023, joining the Yellow Jackets for the 2023-2024 season.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Georgia Tech! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for pushing me to achieve my dreams. GO YELLOW JACKETS!!💛🐝#gtswimdive

Brisson primarily specializes in breaststroke and IM. She holds 2022 Winter US Open qualifying times in the 100 and 200 yard breastrokes. She also owns Futures qualifying times in the 200 and 400 IMs.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 1:02.25

200 breast- 2:14.46

200 IM- 2:05.57

400 IM- 4:27.01

At the 2021 FHSAA 3A (small to medium-sized schools) State Championships, Brisson competed in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. In prelims of the 100 breast, she posted a 1:03.64, dropping just over 7 tenths of a second, qualifying first. She maintained first place in finals, winning the event with a nearly second-and-a-half drop to go a 1:02.25.

In the 200 IM, Brisson qualified 12th in prelims. In finals, she dropped over 4 seconds off her prelims time to finish 9th overall with a 2:06.39.

Outside of High School season, Brisson trains and competes with T2 Aquatics out of Naples. She competed at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. In the 100 breast, she qualified for the C-final, finishing 24th. That was her highest finish of the meet and the only final she qualified for.

In the 200 breast, she set a new personal best time by nearly 4 seconds. She posted a 2:18.84 to finish 3nd. A few months later at the 2022 FL Spring Senior Championships, Brisson lowered this mark again, dropping over 4 seconds to post a 2:14.46 and finish first. She also won the 100 breast and finished 3rd in the 50 breast.

Georgia Tech is a member of the Athletic Coast Conference, or ACC. At the 2022 ACC Championships, the Yellow Jackets finished 10th out of 12 teams. They went on to send three athletes to the Women’s NCAA Championships- two divers and one swimmer.

Brisson will be a needed addition to Georgia Tech’s breaststroke group. At the 2022 ACC Championships, Georgia Tech’s highest finishes in the breaststroke events were 15th in the 100 and 20th in the 200. With her best times, Brisson would have been the Yellow Jacket’s 5th fastest in the 100 breast and 3rd fastest in the 200 breast.

Brisson will be joining backstroker Jillian Ferrari and multi-talented MaryGrace Guzzino in Georgia Tech’s class of 2027.

