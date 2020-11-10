Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gastaldello Moves To #7 All-Time With French Record 51.16 In 100 Free

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

LA Current swimmer Beryl Gastaldello reset her personal best time in the 100 freestyle for the third time of the ISL season during Match 10, breaking the French National Record for the second time in the process.

Gastaldello, 25, clocked in at 51.16 to erase the record of 51.30 she set back in Match 5. That swim had broken the 2019 French Record of 51.45 held by Marie Wattel, who competes for the London Roar.

Coming into the season with a personal best of 51.81, Gastaldello first lowered her PB down to 51.57 in her first appearance before the back-to-back record swims. She’s now won the event three times this season, only falling in Match 1 when she placed third.

Gastaldello now sits seventh all-time in the event, while her teammate Abbey Weitzeilwho broke the American Record in 51.26, ranks ninth.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Freestyle (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Cate Campbell (AUS) 50.25 2017
2 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 50.58 2017
3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 50.95 2017
4 Libby Trickett (AUS) 51.01 2009
5 Emma McKeon (AUS) 51.02 2019
6 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 51.14 2020
7 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) 51.16 2020
8 Fran Halsall (GBR) 51.19 2009
9 Abbey Weitzeil (USA) 51.26 2020
10 Femke Heemskerk (NED) 51.29 2018

Gastaldello and Weitzeil now rank second and fourth in the ISL this season, with Energy Standard teammates Siobhan Haughey (51.14) and Sarah Sjostrom (51.17) sitting first and third, respectively.

