Szabo, Dressel Tie 50 Fly National Records In Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

Szebasztian Szabo and Caeleb Dressel both tied their respective National Records in the men’s 50 butterfly during Match 10, with Szabo claiming the win in 21.86.

Szabo’s swim ties the Hungarian Record he set in Match 6, equalling the fifth-fastest swim in history. The 24-year-old has now broken or tied the mark four times this season. In addition to his pair of 21.86s, the Aqua Centurion also been 22.00 in Match 2 and 21.96 in Match 3.

Earlier on Tuesday in Match 9, Iron’s Nicholas Santos swam the second-fastest 50 fly of all-time in 21.78.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Butterfly (SCM)

For Dressel, who was just minutes from lowering the American Record in the 100 IM, his time of 22.06 tied his national mark set during last season’s ISL finale in Las Vegas.

He remains the sixth-fastest performer of all-time, and the swim is tied for the 19th-fastest ever.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Butterfly (SCM)