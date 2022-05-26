Gabrielle Roncatto Sets New Brazilian Record in 400 Free

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

During Day 2 finals of Mare Nostrum in Barcelona, two-time Olympian Gabrielle Roncatto grabbed silver in the 400m freestyle, swimming 4:08.91 to set a new Brazilian Record. It’s also a personal best of almost two seconds, with her previous best sitting at 4:10.88 from Brazil’s Olympic Trials last year.

The old Brazilian Record belonged to Joanna Maranhão in 4:09.41, which she swam at the 2017 Maria Lenk Trophy. Below is a split comparison of the two record setting swims, as well as Roncatto’s previous best time.

Roncatto ‘22 Mare Nostrum Maranhão ‘17 Maria Lenk Trophy Roncatto ‘21 Brazilian Trials 50m 28.54 29.36 28.52 100m 59.57 (31.03) 1:00.72 (31.36) 59.39 (30.87) 150m 1:30.78 (31.21) 1:32.57 (31.85) 1:30.95 (31.56) 200m 2:02.23 (31.45) 2:04.35 (31.78) 2:02.68 (31.73) 250m 2:33.76 (31.53) 2:36.04 (31.69) 2:34.77 (32.09) 300m 3:05.63 (31.87) 3:07.47 (31.43) 3:06.90 (32.13) 350m 3:37.68 (32.05) 3:38.91 (31.44) 3:39.20 (32.30) 400m 4:08.91 (31.23) 4:09.41 (30.50) 4:10.88 (31.68)

As you can see, Roncatto opened her record breaking swim over two seconds faster than Maranhão, flipping in 2:02.23 compared to 2:04.35. Maranhão outpaced Roncatto on the last 150 meters, but Roncatto had a big enough lead on the metaphorical record line thanks to her first 200 that she was still able to get under the record.

Compared to her previous best time, her biggest improvement came in her back half. Notably, at Mare Nostrum, she split over 32 seconds on only one 50, where at Brazilian Trials she swam three 50s over 32. Her splits at Mare Nostrum add up to a 2:06.68 second 200, while at Trials she was 2:08.20 on the back half. This was the difference-maker for her, as her first 200s were similar–2:02.23 to 2:02.68–though she was still faster at Mare Nostrum.

This is not her first Brazilian Record–at the 2016 Olympics, she was part of the team that set a new national record in the 4×200 freestyle relay of 7:55.68. Roncatto split 2:00.09 as the third leg of the relay.