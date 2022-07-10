Futures Qualifier Grant Sandstedt Stays In-State, Commits to Davenport University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grant Sandstedt, a Futures qualifier from Holland, Michigan, has announced his decision to stay in-state and attend the Division II Davenport University. Sandstedt will arrive at Davenport, which is located in Grand Rapids, for the 2022-2023 season.

I chose Davenport because of their amazing coaching staff, and their top rated Sports Management program. I am so excited for this opportunity to swim in the NCAA and for the start of this next chapter of my academic and athletic career!

Sandstedt recently graduated from West Ottawa High School, where he qualified for the MHSAA Division I Boys State Meet the last two years (2022 and 2021). In Michigan, Division I is made up of the larger schools among the lower part of the state, excluding the Upper Peninsula. In addition to swimming at West Ottawa, Sandstedt trains and competes with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, which practices at the Holland Aquatic Center.

Sandstedt’s main events are the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM. These are the events he competed in at the MHSAA Division 1 (bigger schools) State Meet in both 2021 and 2022. In 2022, he qualified for finals in both races, finishing 6th in the 100 back and 9th in the 200 IM. He dropped over a second in the 200 IM, lowering his best from a 1:56.45 to a 1:55.34.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 21.71

100 free- 48.31

100 back- 52.07

200 back- 1:55.34

200 IM- 1:55.34

In March of 2022, Sandstedt competed at the MI 2022 Ultra Championship Meet, where he swam the 50 free, 100 free, 200 back, 800 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay. His highest individual finish of the meet was in the 200 back, where he placed 11th in both prelims and finals. He set new personal bests in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 back, as well as in the 200 free while leading off the 800 free relay.

Davenport University is part of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, also known as the GLIAC. At the 2022 Conference Championships, Davenport finished 6th out of 7 teams with a total of 291 points. Grand Valley State University finished on top with 1,072.5 total points.

Sandstedt will arrive at Davenport with best times that would already score at GLIACs, which could help the Panthers move up in the standings. In the 100 back, Sadnstedt’s best time would have put him tied for 12th place in 2022. There was only one swimmer from Davenport that placed higher than that, finishing 10th. In the 200 IM, his best time would have put him 13th overall, again being the second highest finisher for Davenport.

Head coach Justin Vasquez will be entering his 6th season in that position, and he has recruited some valuable athletes that will help build the team. In addition to Sandstedt, the 2022 season will include the arrival of two Polish freestylers, Michal Niedzialeck and Jakub Karpinski.

