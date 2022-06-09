Futures Qualifier Camilo Vargas Commits to California Polytechnic State University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Camilo Vargas, a Futures qualifier with a diverse skillset, has announced his commitment to swim and study at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly). A member of the high school class of 2022, Vargas is a native of Austin, Tx., and currently trains and competes for Nitro Swimming under coaches Randy Teeters and Chuck McClune.

I am excited to finally announce my commitment to swim and study at Cal Poly SLO! I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches who have all helped me reach this point. I would also like to thank coach Yoshida, coach Peterson, and my new mustang teammates for welcoming me to the mustang family with open arms. Go Mustangs!

Vargas is a versatile swimmer, meaning he’ll be able to fit in wherever the Mustangs need him. He holds Futures qualifying times across a variety of different events, including breaststroke, butterfly and IM.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 57.44

200 breast- 2:04.35

100 fly- 50.65

200 IM- 1:53.55

400 IM- 4:03.48

A number of Vargas’ personal best times in the long course pool stem from the 2021 Speedo Sectionals in Austin, with his highest finish coming at 21st in the 200 breast after establishing a 2:29.70 PB in the prelims. Vargas qualified for finals in the 200 IM and 400 IM, achieving new personal bests in both.

In 2020, Vargas competed at the South Texas Age Group Championships (STAGS), where he earned multiple top-five finishes and set many personal bests. His highest finish was in the 200 breast, where he posted a 2:06.93 and took first place. This was nearly a second drop from his previous best, set in 2019. About a year and a half later, Vargas lowered his best mark by over 2 and a half seconds, posting a 2:04.35 in November 2021.

Vargas’ current personal best time in the 100 breast was also set at the 2020 STAG Championships, where he finished third in a time of 57.44, dropping over half a second from his previous best of 58.05 set in the prelims.

Vargas was also among the athletes selected to attend USA Swimming’s National Diversity Camp in 2020.

Cal Poly is a Division I Mid-Major program located in San Louis Obispo. At the 2022 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships, the Mustangs finished 5th out of 7 teams. If Vargas had been competing for the Mustangs last year, his best times would have earned him a spot in the ‘B’ Final in both the 200 breast and 400 IM.

The 2022-2023 season will be head coach Phil Yoshida’s third year at the helm, having spent 19 seasons as an assistant prior to being named head of the program in 2020.

Vargas joins a solid recruiting class for the Mustangs, including Cole Groom, Mac Follmer, Nick Elliot, and Alex Power.

