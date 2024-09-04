Funkita Releases APEX Viper Secure Race Suit After World Aquatics Rule Change

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

In 2023, Australian swimwear label Funkita lobbied World Aquatics to update the Competition Regulations to allow swimwear with a period-proof gusset to be given approval for competition.

In July this year, World Aquatics gave the final approval for the first suit to be released from September 1, 2024, with the addition of an absorbent gusset.

The Funkita APEX Viper Secure Race Suit replicates the styling of the existing APEX Viper Race Suit that is approved for racing by USA Swimming for 12 & Under. It includes the same absorbent gusset lining that Funkita includes in their popular Period Proof collection, offering light flow protection while female swimmers are on their period so they can continue to race and swim with confidence.

Funkita has gathered feedback from parents and swimmers as young as 10 who have either significantly reduced their swim training or dropped out of swimming altogether when they start to get their period. It is a difficult change for girls to navigate and although it may not be the primary reason, it certainly adds to the challenges they face to attend regular training and racing.

The overwhelming reaction to the introduction of the training swimwear with absorbent lining inspired Funkita to pursue further product developments and its approach to World Aquatics prior to the 2023 World Championships. The impact of the decision by World Aquatics to pursue this change will no doubt bring a quiet sigh of relief for many young swimmers and with suits like the Funkita Viper Secure now available, keep many more training and racing through their teenage years.

Despite attempts by Funkita to have the APEX Viper Secure Race Suit assessed by USA Swimming, there has been no progress in achieving USA Swimming 12 & Under Approval, despite receiving World Aquatics approval and the existing Viper Race Suit receiving the ‘green tick’.

The Viper Secure is now available at www.funkita.com.

To see the entire new Funkita Swimwear collection visit www.funkita.com